The IRS will raise tax interest rates by one percentage point for the first quarter of 2027.

The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the interest rates it charges on unpaid tax balances as well as those it pays on eligible overpayments, starting January 1, 2027.

The new rates apply through March 31 and cover individuals and corporations. For individuals, the annualized rate for both overpayments and underpayments will rise from 7 percent to 8 percent, compounded daily. The IRS also is increasing rates for corporate overpayments and underpayments, including the rate that applies to large corporate tax debts. Each of the five rates in the IRS schedule is rising by one percentage point from their levels in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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Underpayments are amounts owed but not fully paid. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the tax owed. The change does not mean every taxpayer will pay or receive interest. The IRS generally charges interest when tax remains unpaid after its due date, even if a taxpayer has filed for an extension.

It generally pays interest on overpayments when required, subject to rules on when refunds are issued. Newsweek has reached out for comment to the IRS and tax policy experts via email outside office hours. What Are the New IRS Interest Rates? For individuals, the rate on both underpayments and overpayments will be 8 percent annually, compounded daily.

For corporations, the overpayment rate will rise from 6 percent to 7 percent. The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000 will increase from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. The standard corporate underpayment rate will be 8 percent, the same as for individuals. The rate for large corporate underpayments will rise from 9 percent to 10 percent.

The IRS defines a large corporate underpayment as a C corporation’s underpayment of tax exceeding $100,000. The rates are annualized, and interest compounds daily. That means the IRS calculates interest on the previous day’s balance, including accumulated interest. The amount accrued over a particular period depends on the balance and how long it remains unpaid or eligible for interest.

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When Do the Higher Rates Apply? The new schedule takes effect on January 1, 2027, and applies to interest accruing during the first calendar quarter, which ends March 31. The rates are set quarterly, and a change does not retroactively alter rates that applied in earlier quarters. For an unpaid tax balance, interest generally starts accruing from the payment due date and continues until the balance is paid.

Filing an extension gives taxpayers more time to submit a return, but it does not extend the deadline to pay tax due. Interest can continue to accrue on unpaid tax, penalties and accrued interest. The overpayment rate does not mean the IRS pays interest on every refund. The agency generally calculates interest from the relevant filing or payment date, depending on the circumstances, and stops when it issues the refund or applies the credit to another liability.

The IRS also has a processing period, typically 45 days, to issue a refund without paying interest. Why Are the Rates Changing? The Internal Revenue Code requires the IRS to set interest rates on underpayments and overpayments every quarter. The rates are tied to the federal short-term rate, with different statutory adjustments for individuals, corporate overpayments and large corporate underpayments.

The IRS said the rates announced for January through March were calculated using the federal short-term rate determined during October 2026. For individuals, the standard rate is the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points. Corporate overpayments use the short-term rate plus two points, while the rate for large corporate underpayments adds five points. The higher rates affect only interest accruing in the new quarter.

A taxpayer with an existing balance may have interest calculated at different rates for different periods, as the rate changes from quarter to quarter. Taxpayers who receive an IRS notice can check the amount, due date and payment options listed. The agency says paying a balance in full stops underpayment interest from accumulating on that balance.

If a taxpayer disputes an amount or believes the IRS made an error, the agency’s guidance outlines options for addressing the notice.balances as well as those it pays on eligible overpayments, starting January 1, 2027. The new rates apply through March 31 and cover individuals and corporations. For individuals, the annualized rate for both overpayments and underpayments will rise from 7 percent to 8 percent, compounded daily.

TheEach of the five rates in the IRS schedule is rising by one percentage point from their levels in the fourth quarter of 2026. Underpayments are amounts owed but not fully paid. Overpayments are payments made in excess of the tax owed. The change does not mean every taxpayer will pay or receive interest.

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The IRS generally charges interest when tax remains unpaid after its due date, even if a taxpayer has filed for an extension. It generally pays interest on overpayments when required, subject to rules on when refunds are issued. For individuals, the rate on both underpayments and overpayments will be 8 percent annually, compounded daily. For corporations, the overpayment rate will rise from 6 percent to 7 percent.

The rate on the portion of a corporate overpayment exceeding $10,000 will increase from 4.5 percent to 5.5 percent. The standard corporate underpayment rate will be 8 percent, the same as for individuals. The rate for large corporate underpayments will rise from 9 percent to 10 percent. The IRS defines a large corporate underpayment as a C corporation’s underpayment of tax exceeding $100,000.

The rates are annualized, and interest compounds daily. That means the IRS calculates interest on the previous day’s balance, including accumulated interest. The amount accrued over a particular period depends on the balance and how long it remains unpaid or eligible for interest. The new schedule takes effect on January 1, 2027, and applies to interest accruing during the first calendar quarter, which ends March 31.

The rates are set quarterly, and a change does not retroactively alter rates that applied in earlier quarters. For an unpaid tax balance, interest generally starts accruing from the payment due date and continues until the balance is paid. Filing an extension gives taxpayers more time to submit a return, but it does not extend the deadline to pay tax due. Interest can continue to accrue on unpaid tax, penalties and accrued interest.

The overpayment rate does not mean the IRS pays interest on every refund. The agency generally calculates interest from the relevant filing or payment date, depending on the circumstances, and stops when it issues the refund or applies the credit to another liability. The IRS also has a processing period, typically 45 days, to issue a refund without paying interest. The Internal Revenue Code requires the IRS to set interest rates on underpayments and overpayments every quarter.

The rates are tied to the federal short-term rate, with different statutory adjustments for individuals, corporate overpayments and large corporate underpayments. The IRS said the rates announced for January through March were calculated using the federal short-term rate determined during October 2026. For individuals, the standard rate is the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points. Corporate overpayments use the short-term rate plus two points, while the rate for large corporate underpayments adds five points.

The higher rates affect only interest accruing in the new quarter. A taxpayer with an existing balance may have interest calculated at different rates for different periods, as the rate changes from quarter to quarter. Taxpayers who receive an IRS notice can check the amount, due date and payment options listed. The agency says paying a balance in full stops underpayment interest from accumulating on that balance.

If a taxpayer disputes an amount or believes the IRS made an error, the agency’s guidance outlines options for addressing the notice.