The Internal Revenue Service has filed a large tax lien against a well-known pastor in Jacksonville, Florida. The news comes as a separate story recaps the strong opening weekend box office performance of 'Scary Movie 6', which outperformed 'Masters of the Universe' and defied poor reviews. The comedy, distributed by Paramount Pictures, earned $105.5 million globally, while the sword and sorcery adventure 'Masters of the Universe' failed to revive its franchise despite a bigger budget.

IRS files large tax lien against prominent Jacksonville pastorThis image released by Paramount Pictures shows Marlon Wayans in a scene from"Scary Movie.

" This image released by Amazon MGM Studios shows Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes in a scene from"Masters of the Universe. " topped ticket sales with $55 million over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily besting the far-from-mighty “Masters of the Universe. ”to the horror hits “Obsession” and “Backrooms,” both made by YouTubers-turned-filmmakers. Those movies have even outshone The Walt Disney Co.’sThis weekend, comedy was the underdog champ.

Though the genre has been all but left for dead in theaters, the sixth “Scary Movie” notched a franchise-best $105.5 million global launch. The Wayans brother comedy even outdid its primary satirical target, the “Scream” franchise. Earlier this year,Both franchises are distributed by Paramount Pictures, though Miramax produced the new “Scary Movie.

” Co-written by Marlon, Shawn, Keenan and Craig Wayans, the sequel marks the Wayans’ return to the franchise after their departure over creative differences following 2001’s “Scary Movie 2. ” “This is an outstanding opening for a comedy sequel this far into the series,” said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm FranchiseRe.

"It’s a huge bounceback after the last episode crashed in 2013 when Anna Faris and Regina Hall were excluded. The weekend figure is triple the average for the genre. ” Reviews weren’t good and audience scores were so-so.

But that didn’t stop the $30-million “Scary Movie” from dominating its much bigger budget competition.a sword and sorcery action adventure based on the 1980s animated series and Mattel toys, failed to revive the dormant franchise. The Amazon MGM release, the second “Masters of the Universe” film following a 1987 movie of the same title, opened with $29.3 million domestically.

“Masters of the Universe,” starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, added $25 million overseas. But for a film that cost nearly $200 million to produce, a much higher launch was needed to make profitability likely.last weekend’s top release, slid steeply on its second weekend, dropping 68% with $25.9 million. But “Backrooms,” a $10 million movie based on 20-year-old Kane Parson’s YouTube series remains a record-breaking phenomenon.

It's now A24’s highest grossing film ever with $212 million worldwide, moving ahead ofIn a near tie for third place, Focus Features’ “Obsession” grossed $25.6 million in its fourth weekend. That marked a paltry 7% drop from the previous weekend for 26-year-old Curry Barker’s horror sensation. Not accounting for inflation, no horror movie has ever had a better fourth weekend.

“Obsession,” about a man who wishes his crush returned his affections, was made for less than $1 million. It’s now grossed $152.1 million domestically and $224.8 million worldwide — a record for Focus. In its third weekend, “The Mandalorian and Grogu” fell all the way to sixth place with $10 million. It was even bested by Fathom Entertainment’s “The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act,” a combination of the last two episodes of the animated series.

It collected $12.7 million.became the studio’s highest grossing film ever with $898 million globally. That puts it ahead, not accounting for inflation, both the highest grossing entries in the studio’s “Twilight” and “Hunger Games” franchises. The weekend overall was up a remarkable 63% from the same weekend last year, according to Comscore. Ticket sales on the year are up more than 13%.

Next weekend,With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:10.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2,” $2.8 million. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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