IRS Criminal Investigator Brian Visalli faces allegations of misconduct, including failing to file accurate and timely tax returns and a lack of candor regarding his physician wife's income. Visalli has publicly criticized his own agency while leading aggressive tax enforcement investigations against wealthy individuals, drawing criticism from agency leadership. Visalli's prospects of being fired remain uncertain due to federal employment protections.

criminal investigator who publicly criticized his own agency while leading aggressive tax enforcement investigations against wealthy individuals could soon be fired over alleged misconduct tied to his Brian Visalli , a nearly 25-year special agent in the IRS Criminal Investigation division, has until May 29 to respond to allegations that he failed to file accurate and timely tax returns over a three-year period and demonstrated a “ lack of candor ” involving income earned by his physician wife.

Visalli has filed targeting agency leadership and enforcement practices, according to a letter he wrote to his current and former colleagues. Last year, he published a roughly calling out IRS leadership for failing to aggressively pursue corporate tax avoidance schemes and calling for broader institutional reform.

This guy is just the latest in a long line of people at the IRS that seem to take matters into their own hands, Chuck Flint, president of the Alliance for IRS Accountability, told theFlint pointed to Visalli’s public appearances, conference speeches, and media activity as evidence he operated outside the traditional culture of IRS Criminal Investigation agents. One such appearance came in April 2025, when Visalli was promoted as a keynote speaker for the University of Illinois Chicago Business accounting banquet, where organizers advertised him as a featured IRS special agent.

He also show Visalli appears to have participated in low-stakes events in recent years, another unusual layer of public visibility for a longtime IRS criminal investigator whose essays, conference appearances, and media engagement already set him apart from the agency’s typically low-profile culture. While Visalli appears to have kept personal politics out of his public rhetoric, he has overseen politically sensitive investigations into wealthy individuals using Malta pension structures and Puerto Rico’s Act 60 tax incentives.

Those inquiries drew interesting praise from congressionalinvestigations focused on wealthy U.S. residents relocating to the island under Act 60, a law designed to attract investment through major tax incentives, although critics of the IRS have argued those types of enforcement efforts have disproportionately affected wealthy conservatives and, the disputed returns included a $133 shortfall tied to an investment and an erroneous $3,000 pandemic-era child tax credit payment. Visalli argued the amended returns later showed the couple had actually overpaid the government.

Still, the broader context of his alleged shortfalls involving his personal records cuts against the idea that Visalli is the victim of arbitrary retaliation. The IRS has long faced accusations from Republicans that it rarely disciplines politically connected officials or employees tied to controversial enforcement conduct, particularly after the Obama-era Tea Party targeting scandal involving former IRS official The prospects for Visalli’s firing remain an open question despite the looming Friday deadline for his response to the agency.

Federal employees, particularly career law enforcement personnel, are notoriously difficult to fire due to extensive civil service protections and appeals processes. One source familiar with federal employment disputes said it is common for embattled government employees to recast themselves as whistleblowers once disciplinary proceedings begin. So when management actually moves to fire a 25-year agent over candor findings, people should ask why





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRS Criminal Investigation Brian Visalli Allegations Of Misconduct Potential Dismissal Tax Returns Lack Of Candor Wealthy Individuals Politically Sensitive Investigations Malta Pension Structures Puerto Rico’S Act 60 Tax Incentives

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The IRS settlement fund for Trump is blatant corruption at the highest level (Letters)“President Trump established a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who feel they were harmed by former President Biden’s Democratic policies. That is exactly what reparations are.” — Nate Craig, Boulder

Read more »

Fallon Jokes About Trump Controlling DOJ, IRS Deal, and Tax ReturnsJimmy Fallon mocks the Department of Justice and the IRS’s deal that says the IRS can never audit President Trump or his family, and jokes about Trump controlling the DOJ and his tax returns.

Read more »

New census & IRS data show Americans leaving high-tax statesAmericans are continuing to relocate away from some of the nation’s highest-tax states and into lower-tax states, particularly across the South.

Read more »

Trump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts, who warn it could undermine trust in tax systemDonald Trump has a reputation for slashing his taxes using techniques that some experts find aggressive.

Read more »