A study by Infinity Advisory Services found that the IRS reduced taxpayer appraised values in conservation easement cases by an average of 97 percent, with reductions of 99 percent or more common, suggesting a predetermined process that undermines landowners' charitable deductions.

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has been putting its finger on the scale to hit American landowners with higher tax bills through a little-known conservation tax program, as a whistleblower who spent many years at the agency warns the findings show the IRS has"lost its way.

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" The study, conducted by Infinity Advisory Services, examined more than 130 IRS valuation reviews and found that, in 115 conservation easement tax incentive cases with comparable figures, the agency slashed taxpayers’ appraised values by an average of roughly 97%, with reductions of 99% or more common. The study makes the case that the pattern across different properties, tax years and reviewers points to a process designed to reach a predetermined answer, which effectively wiped out the value underpinning taxpayers’ conservation deductions rather than fairly evaluating each property.

The conservation easement tax incentive allows landowners to claim a charitable tax deduction for permanently giving up certain development rights on their property, helping preserve, forests and other protected land. The landowners keep ownership, but restrictions limit how the property can be developed. An appraisal determines the value of the rights donated, which generally forms the basis of the deduction and is at the center of these IRS disputes.

"This report examines a single question," the study's authors explain in the executive summary.

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"We ask whether the government's valuation position in conservation easement matters was settled as a matter of policy before it was tested against the facts of individual properties. The record we have assembled to date is consistent with that view, and in our judgment the pattern in the data is difficult to explain on another basis.

" A former IRS valuator, who spent many years with the agency, told Fox News Digital that he experienced officials pressuring appraisers to reach predetermined conclusions and brushing aside evidence from taxpayers who donated development rights to their land in exchange for tax deductions. Instead of distinguishing legitimate donations from abusive tax shelters, he said, the agency is"setting up taxpayers that they know are innocent," leaving them facing steep tax bills and penalties.

"I'm looking at the IRS, and they've developed a culture that says bigger dollars is a good thing," the whistleblower said. "And they're in a mode of not wanting to know what the facts are from the taxpayer's perspective. And in the application of the law, the application of the law is slanted, having watched both sides in this process," the whistleblower added.

"If you're going to have a valuation issue, it should be addressed by someone who has expertise in valuation. When I was at the IRS, that would not have been tolerated.

" In one case involving a historic Cleveland building, the same IRS reviewer initially valued a donated preservation easement at between $18.1 million and $23.2 million, then reduced it to $400,000 in a follow-up review that dramatically shifted the landowner’s The revised report explicitly cited instructions from IRS counsel to exclude certain development rights from consideration. The study’s authors argue that the dramatic reversal reflected a directive covering an entire class of properties rather than new evidence about the building itself.

The whistleblower cited one specific case from personal experience where the agency identified eight areas of concern but refused to hear the taxpayer’s explanations. When the taxpayer offered to address each point, an IRS Appeals technical advisor responded,"I don't want to hear it," according to the whistleblower. The mediation ended without an agreement, he said, citing the exchange as an example of the agency’s unwillingness to fairly consider taxpayers’ evidence.

"How can you be involved in post- or pre-litigation and say, I don't even want to hear your response to the issues we raised," the whistleblower said, adding that the concerns shouldn't be viewed as being the fault of a particular administration but that the information should be looked at from a factual perspective in a nonpartisan way.arguing that the IRS’s crackdown on conservation easement deductions has swept up honest taxpayers who relied on qualified appraisers and professional advice. "Some of it is due to the fact that the IRS is in the business of trying to get as much money out of people as they can.

And part of it is that there has been fraud. There are cases of fraud where people will way overvalue through a fraudulent appraisal," Moore told Fox News Digital in an interview.

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"And so what's happened, though, is literally, almost literally throwing the baby out with the bathwater. They're putting everybody in the same boat.

" Moore said that after his article was published, he heard from numerous families and landowners across the country saying they have been"victimized" by the process.that standardized settlement offers with fixed deadlines were"not well suited to the full range of conservation easement cases," ending that initiative and announcing a new Office of Conservation Easements. But the announcement did not address the central questions raised by the study and the former IRS official: whether the agency fairly considered evidence supporting taxpayers’ deductions and whether its valuations reflected independent analysis or predetermined conclusions.

"The IRS does realize that they have poked a hornet's nest here because they've made people so angry across the country, and they did put out a press release saying, we're going to deal with this," Moore explained. "But guess what? They haven't dealt with it. It was just words on a piece of paper.

And so, the same groups of people I've been working with to try to get them some justice here have not received that justice and there's been in most of these cases nothing done about it but just words on a piece of paper. So this has to be resolved because some people may go bankrupt as a result of this.

"The IRS has secured significant court victories over inflated conservation easement valuations, including two major wins in the past year. In July, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision valuing an easement over 103 acres in Georgia at $480,000, compared with the partnership’s claimed $23 million deduction. The court rejected the proposed quarry development underlying the higher valuation as economically unviable and upheld a 40% penalty for grossly overstating the easement’s value.

In August, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $900,000 valuation for a Georgia conservation easement that a partnership, Mill Road 36 Henry LLC, had used to claim an $8.9 million deduction. The court found that comparable property sales and a recent transaction involving the land supported the lower valuation, and it upheld a 40% penalty for grossly overstating the easement’s value.

The Tax Court has repeatedly rejected IRS efforts to impose civil fraud penalties in conservation easement disputes, including in a February ruling that cited three earlier cases reaching the same conclusion, among them Mill Road. Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter from Pasadena, California, who has been with Fox News Digital since 2021. You can reach him at AndrewMark. Miller@fox.com.