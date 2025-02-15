IRS Audits: What Makes Your Tax Return More Likely to Be Scrutinized?

This article explores the factors that can increase the likelihood of your tax return being audited by the IRS. It delves into areas like underreported income, excessive tax deductions, and common deductions that may trigger scrutiny. The article also outlines the types of audits conducted by the IRS and provides advice for taxpayers on how to prepare for a potential audit.

While audits conducted by the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) are relatively uncommon, some taxpayers harbor concerns that their returns might be selected for examination. However, certain areas can be considered particularly susceptible to IRS scrutiny, according to tax experts. Mark Baran, managing director at CBIZ's national tax office, a financial services firm, points out these 'low-hanging fruit' for the IRS .One such area is underreported income.

The IRS utilizes software that compares various tax forms with your individual return. Discrepancies can trigger a potential audit flag, as explained by Elizabeth Young, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Another red flag for the IRS can be unusually high tax deductions compared to your income level. Baran states that the agency employs a program that analyzes your return in relation to others within a similar tax bracket. This software leverages an algorithm to assess whether your deductions exceed the average.Robert Nassau, Syracuse University law professor and director of the school's low-income tax clinic, notes that certain deductions, like the Earned Income Tax Credit, can be frequently claimed improperly for various reasons. He emphasizes that the eligibility criteria for these credits can be complex, hinging on factors such as earnings, residency, and family size. Audits involving 'mistakes or innocent omissions' typically proceed through correspondence audits, conducted primarily by mail, according to Baran. The IRS reported that over 77% of fiscal year 2023 audits were conducted via correspondence. The remaining audits were conducted in-person, known as 'field' audits. Baran reassures taxpayers by stating that those with proper substantiation should not fear either type of audit. He stresses the significance of retaining receipts and other documentation to support any claims made on your return





