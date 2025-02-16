IRS Audit Triggers: What Makes Your Tax Return Stand Out?

This article explores the factors that can increase the likelihood of an IRS tax audit, focusing on common areas like missed credits, discrepancies in tax forms, and high deductions relative to income. It also discusses the types of audits conducted and the importance of documentation for taxpayers.

While IRS tax audits are uncommon, some taxpayers express concerns about their returns potentially being selected for examination. However, certain areas can be particularly susceptible to IRS scrutiny, as noted by Mark Baran, managing director at the national tax office of financial services firm CBIZ. For instance, failing to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, a valuable tax benefit for low- and moderate-income workers, can raise red flags.

Nearly one in five eligible taxpayers miss out on this credit, according to the IRS.IRS software plays a crucial role in identifying potential audit candidates. It compares various tax forms to your return, flagging discrepancies that warrant further investigation. Elizabeth Young, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), explains that any mismatches can trigger an audit. Another area under IRS scrutiny is the utilization of significant tax breaks in relation to your income. Baran states that the agency employs a program that compares your return to others within a similar tax bracket. This software utilizes an algorithm to assess whether your deductions exceed the average.Professor Robert Nassau, director of Syracuse University's low-income tax clinic, highlights that the Earned Income Tax Credit can be complex, with eligibility criteria based on earnings, residency, and family size. He points out that errors or unintentional omissions regarding this credit can lead to audits. Typically, audits involving such mistakes are conducted through correspondence audits, which are handled by mail. Baran emphasizes the importance of documentation for taxpayers, stating that those with proper substantiation should not fear audits. He underscores the significance of receipts and other records to support claims on your return





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TAX AUDITS IRS TAX RETURNS EARNED INCOME TAX CREDIT TAX BREAKS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Triggers an IRS Tax Audit?While IRS tax audits are uncommon, certain areas on your tax return can raise red flags. This article explores common triggers for audits, including discrepancies between your return and IRS software, high deductions relative to income, and potential errors or omissions in claiming credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). It emphasizes the importance of accurate record-keeping and substantiation to avoid audit concerns.

Read more »

IRS Audit Triggers: What Areas Attract Scrutiny?This article explores the areas that are most likely to trigger an IRS tax audit. It delves into how the IRS software flags discrepancies and examines the scrutiny surrounding high tax deductions compared to income. The article also highlights the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) as a potential point of focus for audits due to its complexity and eligibility requirements.

Read more »

What Triggers an IRS Audit?While rare, IRS tax audits can happen. This article explores common triggers for audits, including underreported income, high tax breaks compared to income, and claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit improperly. It also clarifies the types of audits conducted by the IRS and emphasizes the importance of proper documentation.

Read more »

Musk's Viral Poll Calls for IRS Audit, Sparking Debate Over Government OversightElon Musk ignited controversy with a poll on X, asking users if his self-proclaimed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) should audit the IRS. The results overwhelmingly favored the audit, raising questions about Musk's growing influence on government affairs.

Read more »

These red flags that can trigger an IRS tax audit are 'low hanging fruit,' expert saysMany filers worry about an IRS tax audit. Here are some of the top red flags, according to tax pros.

Read more »

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace triggers top Oversight Dem by repeating anti-trans slur: 'I don't really care'Nancy Mace triggers top Oversight Dem after using trans-focused 'slur'

Read more »