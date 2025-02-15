IRS Audit Triggers: What Areas Attract Scrutiny?

This article explores the areas that are most likely to trigger an IRS tax audit. It delves into how the IRS software flags discrepancies and examines the scrutiny surrounding high tax deductions compared to income. The article also highlights the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) as a potential point of focus for audits due to its complexity and eligibility requirements.

While IRS tax audits are uncommon, some taxpayers worry that their returns might be selected for examination. However, certain areas can be particularly susceptible to IRS scrutiny, according to experts.Mark Baran, managing director at CBIZ's national tax office, a financial services firm, highlighted that the IRS software compares tax forms to individual returns and can flag them for an audit if there are discrepancies.

Elizabeth Young, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), explained this process further, emphasizing that mismatches between reported information and standard forms can trigger an audit.Another area that draws IRS attention is significant tax breaks relative to an individual's income. Baran stated that the agency utilizes a program that compares returns to those of taxpayers in similar income brackets. This program employs an algorithm to assess whether deductions exceed the average for that group. Robert Nassau, Syracuse University law professor and director of the school's low-income tax clinic, pointed out that the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), a valuable credit for eligible taxpayers, can be a source of scrutiny. Nassau explained that claiming the EITC can be complex, with eligibility dependent on earnings, residency, and family size. Consequently, some individuals may inadvertently make errors or omit crucial information, leading to potential audits





