IRS Announces Layoffs Amidst Tax Season Surge

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly laying off thousands of temporary workers as the 2025 tax season gets underway. This news follows a Trump-era directive to eliminate most probationary federal employees and a voluntary buyout program that has already seen 65,000 acceptances. The IRS is facing increased scrutiny over its budget and hiring practices, particularly from Republicans who argue that the agency is targeting middle-class Americans with its expanded workforce.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is reportedly laying off thousands of temporary workers as the tax season intensifies, according to The Associated Press. This announcement follows shortly after the Trump administration directed agencies to terminate most probationary employees who lack civil service protection. While the precise number of layoffs remains unconfirmed, the AP estimates that hundreds of thousands of individuals could be affected.

Furthermore, President Donald Trump issued an order on January 29th demanding that federal employees return to in-person work by early February, threatening termination for those who refused. A voluntary buyout offer, which has been extended, has already been accepted by approximately 65,000 employees. The Associated Press reports that IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season, which commenced on January 27th, are ineligible for the buyout until after the taxpayer filing deadline, as stated in a recent letter to IRS personnel.The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), responsible for curtailing wasteful government spending and enhancing efficiency, aims to slash $2 trillion from the federal budget by eliminating programs and reducing the federal workforce. In January, the IRS stated its commitment to maintaining the successful tax filing seasons of 2023 and 2024, facilitated by additional resources. The Biden administration's Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act allocated $80 billion to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, according to a September 2023 report from the House Oversight Committee. The oversight committee alleged that these funds were utilized to employ agents specifically targeting middle-class Americans. The past two filing seasons recorded service levels at approximately 85% with average wait times less than 5 minutes on primary phone lines, according to an IRS statement in January. There was also a substantial increase in the number of taxpayers served at Taxpayer Assistance Centers nationwide. 'This has been a historic period of improvement for the IRS, and people will see additional tools and features to help them with filing their taxes this tax season,' IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel wrote in the statement. 'These taxpayer-focused improvements we’ve done so far are important, but they are just the beginning of what the IRS needs to do. More can be done with continued investment in the nation’s tax system.' The IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns, according to the AP.





