IRS 2027 Tax Brackets and Deductions Rise With Inflation

The IRS announces inflation-adjusted tax brackets for 2027, raising the standard deduction and child tax credit. These changes apply to returns filed in 2028.

The Internal Revenue Service released its annual inflation adjustment s for the 2027 tax year on November 5, implementing higher limits for the standard deduction and the child tax credit. These updated figures will govern federal income tax calculations for returns filed in 2028, reflecting a broad price increase of approximately 3.2 percent across the economy.

Standard Deduction Increases by Income Filing Status

The standard deduction for single filers rises to $16,600 from the previous $16,100, while married couples filing jointly see their limit increase to $33,200 from $32,200. Heads of household benefit from a rise to $24,925, up from $24,150, ensuring that baseline tax relief keeps pace with rising consumer costs.

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For a married couple earning $100,000 who utilize the standard deduction, the federal income tax bill falls to $7,504 from $7,640 based on Associated Press calculations. A single filer earning $60,000 experiences a similar reduction, with their tax liability dropping to $4,952 from $5,020 under identical income assumptions.

Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Adjustments

The maximum earned income tax credit for workers without children increases to $685 from $664, providing modest relief to low-income earners. Families with two children see the maximum credit rise significantly to $7,552 from $7,316, offering greater support for households with dependents during the upcoming filing season.

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The child tax credit receives a $100 increase per child, reaching a maximum of $2,300, while the refundable portion also grows by $100 to $1,800. The 2025 legislation originally set this credit at $2,200 and explicitly tied future increases to inflation metrics to maintain real value over time.

Fixed Breaks From 2025 Legislation Remain Unchanged

Several popular tax breaks included in the 2025 law remain fixed and do not adjust for inflation, meaning their real-world value diminishes slightly each year. Workers can still deduct up to $25,000 in tip income and up to $12,500 in overtime pay, or $25,000 for joint filers, though these specific limits are frozen.

Individuals aged 65 and older retain the ability to claim an additional $6,000 deduction, but all three of these specific tax breaks are scheduled to expire after the 2028 tax year unless Congress passes new legislation to extend them.

Estate Tax and Top Bracket Updates for High Earners

The estate tax exclusion, which the 2025 law made permanent at $15 million, rises with inflation to $15.48 million for the 2027 tax year. This adjustment ensures that wealth transfers above the threshold continue to be indexed to economic conditions rather than remaining static.

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The top income tax rate remains unchanged at 37 percent, but the income thresholds for applying this rate shift upward. Single filers face the top bracket on income exceeding $661,375, while married couples filing jointly encounter it on income above $793,650.