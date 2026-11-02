Iron Studios Rogue Savage Land Unleashed Statue Pre-Orders Open

Iron Studios opens pre-orders for the Rogue Savage Land Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale statue. Priced at $249.99, this Marvel collectible releases in September 2027.

Iron Studios has officially launched pre-orders for the Rogue ( Savage Land) Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue, inviting collectors to bring a classic Marvel Comics aesthetic into their display cases. This new release is part of the brand's Unleashed line, which focuses on dynamic, larger-than-life compositions that capture the essence of iconic comic book moments. The piece highlights Rogue during her adventures in the prehistoric wilderness of the Savage Land, offering fans a detailed tribute to one of the X-Men most recognizable eras.

Core Details of the Rogue Statue

The Rogue (Savage Land) Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue measures approximately 9 inches in height, with dimensions of 5.7 inches in width and 5.7 inches in depth. This substantial size allows for a more dramatic presentation compared to standard Art Scale figures, emphasizing the character's strength and the wild nature of her surroundings. Iron Studios has crafted this figure to faithfully reproduce her appearance from her time in the Marvel Universe, ensuring that every detail resonates with long-time enthusiasts.

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Rogue is sculpted wearing her torn Savage Land outfit, which adds a layer of rugged authenticity to the piece. Her voluminous hair flows naturally, capturing the movement and energy associated with her character in the comics. In one hand, she holds a spear, a weapon that underscores her survival skills in the dinosaur-inhabited region of Antarctica. The statue is both sculpted and hand-painted, a process that ensures high-quality finishes and accurate color representation for collectors.

Stakeholder Positions and Character History

The narrative depth of this collectible is rooted in Rogue rich history within Marvel Comics. She first appeared in 1981, initially joining the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants under the leadership of Mystique. Her mutant ability to absorb memories, powers, and life force through physical touch defines much of her storyline, creating a complex burden that drives her character development. This duality of power and isolation is central to her appeal among fans of the X-Men.

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Rogue eventually left the Brotherhood to find a home among the X-Men, where she became one of the team's most powerful and beloved members. Her adventures in the Savage Land, a hidden prehistoric jungle in Antarctica filled with dinosaurs and ancient civilizations, gave rise to one of her most iconic looks in comic book history. Iron Studios aims to spotlight this specific chapter, bridging the gap between her early days and her later integration into the main superhero team.

Real-World Impact and Purchase Information

Collectors interested in acquiring this piece can pre-order the X-Men Savage Land Rogue statue immediately. The price for this 1/10 scale collectible is set at $249.99, positioning it as a premium item within the Unleashed line. Availability is currently open for reservations, allowing fans to secure their units ahead of the scheduled release window. This pre-order opportunity is significant for those looking to expand their Marvel collection with high-detail statues.

The official release date for the Rogue (Savage Land) Unleashed Art Scale 1/10 statue is set for September 2027. This timeline gives collectors ample time to plan their shelf space and budget for the acquisition. As part of the Unleashed line, this statue is designed to be a striking display piece that combines the wild setting of the Savage Land with the character's formidable presence. Fans of Marvel and Iron Studios products are encouraged to take advantage of the pre-order window to ensure they do not miss out on this detailed tribute.