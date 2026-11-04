Iron Studios Reveals Xenomorph vs Hicks Deluxe Art Scale Statue

Iron Studios announces a new 1/10 scale statue featuring the Xenomorph Warrior and Corporal Dwayne Hicks. Pre-orders are open for $499.99 with a September 2027 release date.

Iron Studios has officially announced the launch of a new collectible piece titled the Xenomorph Warrior vs. Corporal Dwayne Hicks Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. This highly anticipated diorama captures the intense confrontation between the iconic extraterrestrial creature and the seasoned Colonial Marine from the science fiction franchise. The release marks a significant addition to the studio's lineup, celebrating the enduring legacy of the series.

Statue Specifications and Design Details

The new diorama stands at an impressive height of 12.2 inches and spans a width of 9 inches. It is designed as a dynamic scene that recreates the tension between the heavily armed marine and the terrifying alien creature. The piece features detailed sculpting and hand-painted finishes that highlight the biomechanical design of the Xenomorph and the intricate gear worn by Hicks. This level of craftsmanship ensures it serves as a high-end addition to any growing collection of Alien memorabilia.

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Franchise History and Character Background

The statue celebrates the 40th anniversary of the franchise, which first introduced audiences to the Colonial Marines and the dangerous Xenomorph Warriors. These creatures infest the Hadley's Hope colony on LV-426, creating a deadly environment for the human survivors. Among those who survived the initial attack is Corporal Dwayne Hicks, a battle-hardened marine who becomes an important ally to Ellen Ripley. His calm demeanor and combat skills prove vital in the fight against the relentless creatures through the colony corridors.

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Production Quality and Collector Appeal

This Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue brings the two characters face to face in a composition that is larger and more detailed than standard Art Scale pieces. Iron Studios has poured extensive detail into each creation, ensuring accuracy in the marine's armor and the alien's anatomy. The diorama recreates one of the most intense confrontations in science fiction cinema, appealing to fans who value historical accuracy and artistic excellence in their collectibles.

Pricing and Release Schedule Information

Collectors can now pre-order the Xenomorph Warrior vs. Corporal Dwayne Hicks statue directly through Iron Studios. The price for this exclusive piece is set at $499.99. The statue is scheduled for a September 2027 release, giving collectors ample time to plan their acquisitions. This timeline allows for the final production stages to ensure the highest quality standards are met before distribution begins.