Iron Studios Reveals Hobgoblin Statue in Spider-Man vs Villains Diorama

Iron Studios launches a 12-inch Hobgoblin Art Scale 1/10 statue inspired by Amazing Spider-Man 238, featuring his signature glider and orange cloak for September 2027 release.

Iron Studios has officially announced the expansion of its popular Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama Series with the introduction of a new 12-inch statue featuring the Marvel Comics antagonist Hobgoblin. This highly anticipated Art Scale 1/10 figure serves as a tribute to the villain's storied history within the web-slinger's rogues gallery, capturing the menacing essence of one of Spider-Man's most enduring rivals.

Comic Book Origins and Design Inspiration

The new statue is directly inspired by Amazing Spider-Man #238, a pivotal issue that highlights Hobgoblin's debut and his connection to the Green Goblin legacy. The character was created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. in 1983, rising to prominence after discovering one of Norman Osborn's secret Green Goblin lairs. Upon finding the hideout, the mysterious criminal took possession of the Green Goblin's weapons and equipment, establishing his own identity as Hobgoblin.

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Iron Studios has meticulously crafted this release to reflect the character's signature orange goblin look. The 12-inch figure showcases Hobgoblin in his classic orange and blue costume, complete with a flowing orange cloak and hood. This design choice emphasizes his menacing silhouette and comic-book colors, ensuring that collectors receive a figure that is faithful to the source material from Marvel Comics.

Statue Features and Sculpting Details

The Hobgoblin Art Scale 1/10 statue stands at a substantial 12 inches tall, offering a commanding presence on any shelf. Sculpted and hand-painted by the dedicated Iron Studios team, the figure captures the villain in a dynamic composition that feels ready for battle. Hobgoblin is depicted flying on his Goblin Glider, wielding Pumpkin Bombs in hand to add to the action-oriented pose.

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Attention to detail is paramount in this release, with the glider featuring sculpted smoke effects that enhance the sense of motion. The villain is placed on top of a bundle of tech, grounding the dynamic pose in a realistic diorama setting. The inclusion of Pumpkin Bombs and razor-sharp bats further underscores the arsenal he inherited from Norman Osborn, making this a perfect addition to any Spider-Man vs. Villains collection.

Pricing, Availability, and Release Timeline

Collectors can pre-order the Hobgoblin Art Scale statue now through Iron Studios' official channels. The release is priced at $249.99, reflecting the high level of detail and craftsmanship involved in its production. This pricing strategy positions the figure as a premium collectible for serious enthusiasts looking to expand their Marvel inventory.

The statue is scheduled for a September 2027 release date, providing ample time for pre-orders to accumulate before final distribution. This timeline allows collectors to reserve their units well in advance, ensuring they do not miss out on this significant addition to the Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama Series. The pre-order window is currently live for interested buyers.

Market Position and Collector Appeal

This release reinforces Iron Studios' dominance in the high-end collectibles market, particularly within the superhero genre. The Hobgoblin statue serves as a natural addition to any collection of Spider-Man's rogues gallery, complementing existing figures in the series. Its detailed sculpting and accurate color palette make it a standout piece for fans of the 1980s Marvel era.

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As part of a broader strategy to expand its Icons and Art Scale lines, Iron Studios continues to target dedicated fans with historically significant character releases. The emphasis on hand-painted details and dynamic poses ensures that these figures remain desirable long after their initial release. The integration of historical context, such as the connection to Amazing Spider-Man #238, adds value beyond just the physical statue.