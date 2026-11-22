Iron Studios has opened pre-orders for a highly detailed Caraxes statue from House of the Dragon. This polystone collectible measures 14 inches tall and is priced at $399.99 with a 2027 release.

Iron Studios has officially opened pre-orders for a new, highly detailed polystone statue of Caraxes from the HBO series House of the Dragon. This release marks a significant opportunity for collectors to own a premium representation of Daemon Targaryen's fearsome mount. The manufacturer confirmed that the item is now available for purchase, offering fans a tangible piece of Westerosi history. The statue belongs to the brand's Icons line, which is known for its superior craftsmanship and intricate design details. This announcement follows the recent conclusion of the show's narrative arc, keeping the franchise's legacy alive through high-end memorabilia.

Statue Specifications and Design Features

The Caraxes statue measures 14 inches in height, 10.9 inches in width, and 13.3 inches in depth. These dimensions make it a substantial yet manageable centerpiece for display areas in homes or offices. The official description highlights the dragon's distinctive appearance, including an elongated neck, powerful wings, and a menacing expression. Craftsmen have focused on capturing the creature's unique serpentine physique to ensure accuracy to the screen. The piece is hand-painted to reproduce the iconic blood-red scales that earned Caraxes the nickname Blood Wyrm.

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Historical Context of Daemon Targaryen Mount

Caraxes serves as the primary mount for Prince Daemon Targaryen throughout the events of House of the Dragon. The dragon was first claimed by Prince Aemon Targaryen before spending many years without a rider following his death. Daemon eventually bonded with the beast, and Caraxes played a crucial role in the political and military struggles of the Targaryen family. The statue's display base is themed to enhance the dramatic presentation inspired by the Targaryen legacy. This historical depth adds value for viewers who remember the dragon's pivotal moments in the series.

Pricing, Release Dates, and Availability

The pre-order price for the Caraxes statue is set at $399.99, reflecting the high quality of materials and labor involved. The expected release window for delivery is between April and June 2027. Collectors should note that images in the listing show the current design, which is still awaiting final approval from the licensor. This means minor adjustments could occur before the final product ships. The price point positions the item as a premium collectible for serious fans of the genre.

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Franchise Longevity and Future Developments

House of the Dragon has been a successful experiment for the longevity of George R.R. Martin's wider universe on television. The series restored faith in the franchise after the controversial reception of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Although the show never reached the exact heights of its predecessor, it demonstrated significant potential for future stories. The final season of House of the Dragon is not expected to debut until 2028. This long gap between releases allows the collectible market to remain active while fans await new content.

Collectible Market Impact and Fan Reception

The release of this statue caters to the dedicated fanbase that continues to invest in physical memorabilia. Collectors of fantasy-themed items often seek out pieces that capture the essence of beloved characters and creatures. Caraxes is widely recognized for his ferocity and unique design, making him a standout choice for display. The statue serves as a tribute to the visual effects and world-building that defined the show. As the franchise moves toward its conclusion, such items preserve the cultural impact of the series for future generations.