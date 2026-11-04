Iron Studios Éowyn Statue Pre-Order Announced

Iron Studios launches a deluxe 1/10 scale statue of Éowyn fighting the Witch-king from Lord of the Rings. Available for pre-order at $499.99 with estimated shipping in November.

Iron Studios has officially announced a new collectible statue featuring Éowyn from The Lord of the Rings franchise. This highly detailed piece depicts the shield maiden during her iconic confrontation with the Witch-king of Angmar. Collectors can now reserve this exclusive item through the company's official pre-order channels.

The Iconic Battle Recreated

The statue captures the dramatic moment when Éowyn reveals her true identity to the terrifying Lord of the Nazgûl. In the narrative, she disguises herself as the male warrior Dernhelm to fight alongside the Riders of Rohan. This allows her to confront the enemy while protecting her kingdom from darkness.

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The scene takes place on the Pelennor Fields, just before the walls of Minas Tirith. The Witch-king boasts that no man can hinder him during the battle. Éowyn removes her helm and declares that she is no man, fulfilling an ancient prophecy. She then strikes down the dark lord with assistance from Merry Brandybuck.

Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Construction

Iron Studios presents this piece as a Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. The company describes the diorama as larger and more elaborate than standard Art Scale releases. The armor, cloak, and battlefield base are sculpted and hand-painted by Iron Studios to ensure high fidelity.

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The statue stands 14.2 inches tall with dimensions of 16.6 inches wide and 9 inches deep. The detailed display base serves as a centerpiece for any Middle-earth collection. Iron Studios claims the craftsmanship faithfully brings the fantasy world to life for fans and collectors.

Pricing And Availability Details

The Éowyn statue is currently available for pre-order from Iron Studios. The price for this exclusive collectible is set at $499.99. Interested buyers can reserve their units directly through the company's website or authorized retail partners.

Estimated shipping for this item is scheduled for November. This release adds to Iron Studios' growing lineup of The Lord of the Rings statues. Fans of the franchise can now add this battle scene to their existing displays or start new collections.