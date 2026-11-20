Iron Studios reveals a large-format Syrax statue for House of the Dragon, part of the Icons line. Learn about the June 2027 release details and collectible features.

Iron Studios has officially announced a new collectible statue of Syrax, the iconic dragon from the HBO series House of the Dragon. This release is scheduled for June 2027, providing fans with a tangible connection to the show's fantasy world well ahead of the series conclusion. The announcement highlights the enduring popularity of the prequel franchise and its deep lore.

Syrax Statue Release Details

According to the statement from Iron Studios, the Syrax statue is part of their prestigious Icons line, which features imposing creatures from pop culture. The figure will measure 11.5 inches in height, 19.3 inches in width, and 8.9 inches in depth. It is constructed using a durable mix of polystone, resin, PVC, metal, and fabric to ensure a premium feel.

Also read Marvel Studios Confirms Gambit's Serious New Direction In Avengers Doomsday

Design and Sculpting Process

The statue captures Syrax with golden-yellow scales and a fierce temperament, reflecting her role as the dragon of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Every scale, horn, and wing membrane is individually sculpted and hand-painted. This meticulous attention to detail aims to bring the dragon's presence to collectors' shelves as a large-format display piece.

Source Material and Character Lore

Syrax is a female dragon named after a goddess of Old Valyria. She became one of the great symbols of the Black faction during the Dance of the Dragons civil war. Rhaenyra began riding Syrax at the age of seven, establishing a bond that defines much of the narrative in House of the Dragon and its source material.

Advertisement

Future of the Fantasy Franchise

House of the Dragon Season 4 is planned for release in 2028 and may conclude the current series arc. Meanwhile, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season, arriving in 2027. These projects keep the broader Game of Thrones universe active for viewers and collectors alike.

Additional Collectible Options

For enthusiasts interested in other major creatures from the Targaryen saga, Iron Studios is also producing a statue of Caraxes. This companion release allows fans to build a comprehensive collection of the show's most memorable dragons. The June 2027 timeline gives collectors ample time to plan their acquisitions for the upcoming holiday season.