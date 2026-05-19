Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition: New Stealth Armor for the MCU's Iron Man

Threezero, a renowned figure maker, returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a new The Infinity Saga DLX figure, the Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition. This specialized stealth armor suit is designed for covert missions rather than direct combat. The figure stands 6.8 inches tall, has 48 points of articulation, and features a die-cast frame for durability.

Threezero returns to the MCU with a new The Infinity Saga DLX figure as the Iron Man Mark 3 (Stealth Edition) takes flight. Threezero unveils Marvel Studios DLX Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition, blending MCU style with iconic comics stealth armor .

The Iron Man figure stands 6.8 inches tall, packs 48 points of articulation, and features a die-cast frame with LED effects. Dual-tone metallic blue armor includes opening back flaps, red LED eyes, Smart Micro Guns, arm missiles, and Decoy flares. Threezero’s Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Edition is slated for Q4 2026, with pre-orders expected to launch soon





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Collectibles Entertainment Toys & Games Iron Man Mark 3 Stealth Suit Threezero Dlx Figure Mcui Collectible Toys & Games Marvelstudios Threezero Returns To Mcu Stealth Armor Die-Cast Frame

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