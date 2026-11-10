Iron Maiden Drummer Nicko McBrain Publishes 344-Page Memoir Before Rock Hall Induction

Nicko McBrain's 344-page memoir downplays excess and focuses on his musical journey, released just before Iron Maiden's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has published a 344-page memoir that deliberately avoids the excesses of rock life, arriving just before the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 14. McBrain, a London-born drummer who joined Iron Maiden in 1982, spoke about the book in a Zoom interview from his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He retired from touring with the band in December 2024.

Keeping the Memoir Focused on Music and Passion

McBrain said he intentionally steered away from debauchery in the book, even though there is a fair share of it in the pages. He wanted the story to be more classy and more reflective of the band's passion than a tabloid-style account.

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He admitted that the band was very young, very proud and very crazy during its early years, and that drugs were part of that period. He said the book does not dwell on sex or excess because the band was never driven by sex, drugs or money, and that the same drive still defines Iron Maiden today.

McBrain also pointed out that most of the people involved in those years are now married and have grown children, which shaped his decision to leave out most stories about debauchery. He added that certain stories are still left to tell and suggested they could become another book.

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Early Influences and Pre-Maiden Career Stops

The memoir traces how a young fan became a professional drummer, beginning with a moment that McBrain has described as the spark for his career. He was inspired as a child by the drum solo in the Take Five performance by Dave Brubeck Quartet drummer Joe Morello, which he saw on the BBC.

McBrain said the ferocity and stamina Morello displayed in that solo, along with the 5/4 groove in an unfamiliar odd time signature, made him want to become a drummer. He was 10 and a half years old at the time and told his father that he was going to be a drummer.

Before joining Iron Maiden in 1982, McBrain worked with several acts, including sessions for guitarist Gordon Giltrap, membership in Streetwalkers, the band of Pat Travers, and the French group Trust. According to the book, food fights with Trust, which happened on any occasion and in any locale, provide some of its funniest moments.

Publishing Delays, Band Support and Reactions

McBrain's publishing journey began more than a dozen years ago under an earlier deal. He had written around 20 chapters when he hit a brick wall, partly due to commitments with Iron Maiden, and chose to return his advance payment.

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After McBrain retired following a stroke in 2023, the band's management, led by Rod Smallwood, revived the project and helped him move it forward. Steve Harris, the founder and bassist of Iron Maiden, was also encouraging, and McBrain said he received a note from Harris after the sold-out speaking tour was announced, reading well done and knock them dead.

McBrain said he learned humility while writing, and recalled that Smallwood had told him not to write about certain subjects. He said he replied that the book was his own story. As of the interview, McBrain was waiting to hear reactions from other band members, and he joked that he might receive a phone call if any of them disapproved.

Life After Touring and the Road Ahead

Nearly two years after his final concert with the group, McBrain says he still misses the camaraderie of his bandmates every day. He said he does not miss the travel, but he misses the fans, the interaction at live shows, and the time off when he and guitarist Janick Gers explored cities and met supporters.

McBrain now plays in a Maiden tribute band called Titanium Tart. The memoir is also tied to a speaking tour, which he said had sold out, and it will be promoted alongside Iron Maiden's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, Nov. 14.