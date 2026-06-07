Iron County Planning Commission Approves Antelope Data Campus Permit

The Iron County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Antelope Data Campus, a 640-acre data center development proposed by Pronghorn Development LLC, eight miles west of Cedar City. The decision came despite local concerns over water and air quality and follows a moratorium on new AI data center applications. The project may include five buildings over eight to ten years.

The Iron County Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Antelope Data Campus Thursday. The development is proposed by Pronghorn Development LLC, and is set to be built on 640 acres, 8 miles west of Cedar City.

The permit was granted to Pronghorn Development LLC, which proposed the Antelope Data Campus on 640 acres of land on Antelope Springs Road, approximately 8 miles west of Cedar City.

"Securing this permit validates the trust we've built with our neighbors in Iron County," Pronghorn Development said in a press release. "We are incredibly grateful for the open dialogue and collaborative spirit that has shaped the Antelope Data Campus. " The decision to pass the permit came amid pushback from locals citing concerns over water and air quality.

It also comes on the heels of athat was imposed by the planning commission to put a pause on any new applicants wanting to build artificial intelligence data centers in the county. Iron County planner and services coordinator Brett Hamilton told KSL last month that the moratorium was put in place in order to gather "more information" in the wake of "larger hyper-scale facilities" that are being proposed, adding that the Antelope Data Campus was not affected.

Hamilton also told KSL in March that the job of the planning commission is to decide whether those requesting the permit comply with current code, not to decide whether it was "good" or "bad.

" The project could include five data center buildings that would be built in phases and could take eight to 10 years to complete. Arianne Brown is a reporter covering southern Utah communities, with a focus on heart-warming stories and local happenings. She has been a reporter for 14 years. Classic car enthusiasts remember man who died driving classic Model T as 'true gentleman'





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