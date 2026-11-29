The 91st Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa sees Alabama trailing Auburn 21-20 at halftime. Key plays by Daniel Hill and Jay Lindsey have kept Alabama in contention against the Tigers.

The 91st Iron Bowl played in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday night carries significant weight for both the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn University Tigers. Alabama arrived with a 9-2 record, hoping to secure a high College Football Playoff ranking and a potential home game. Auburn entered with a 7-4 record, aiming to spoil Alabama's postseason hopes and claim their first win in the rivalry since 2019.

Auburn Dominates Early with Byrum Brown Touchdowns

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown immediately established dominance, leading a seven-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with Jeremiah Cobb running for a one-yard touchdown. The Tigers defense capitalized on a fumble by Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, who threw an interception that was recovered by the Auburn defense. This turnover set up another quick scoring drive, as Brown rushed for a one-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 in the first quarter.

Also read How to Watch Auburn Football's Iron Bowl Game vs. No. 6 Alabama, TV, Betting

Alabama Responds with Hill Breakaway and Russell Connections

Alabama began to mount a comeback during the second quarter despite early struggles. Running back Daniel Hill broke loose for a 55-yard run, setting up a 36-yard field goal by kicker Connor Talty. The Tide offense found its rhythm later when Keelon Russell connected with freshman tight end Jay Lindsey for a touchdown. Although officials overturned a potential 75-yard pass to Keshaun Singleton, Brown scored on a one-yard run to make it 21-10 before halftime.

Daniel Hill's Second Long Run Keeps Tide Alive

Alabama narrowed the gap significantly after Auburn's second touchdown. Facing a third down, Daniel Hill broke free again, this time running 60 yards for a touchdown that brought the score to 21-17. The defense forced a three-and-out, allowing Alabama to drive down the field. A pass interference call helped move the ball into field goal range, and Connor Talty kicked a 25-yard field goal to make the score 21-20 at halftime.

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Crimson Tide Takes Lead in Third Quarter

The momentum shifted in the third quarter as Alabama executed an eleven-play, 83-yard drive. Although they did not score a touchdown, the drive culminated in a 29-yard field goal by Connor Talty, giving Alabama their first lead of the game. The defense soon forced a turnover when Byrum Brown fumbled, allowing the Crimson Tide to regain possession in Auburn territory and maintain pressure on the Tigers defense.

Turnover War Defines Rivalry Matchup

The third quarter concluded with Alabama forcing another turnover. After Auburn recovered from the fumble, Byrum Brown threw a deep pass that was intercepted by the Alabama defense. The interception occurred near the Alabama 36-yard line, giving the Crimson Tide excellent field position. With the score tied or Alabama up slightly, the game remains highly competitive as both teams trade possession and critical plays.