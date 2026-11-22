The Tigers will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday, and the rivalry just got more exciting.

Auburn will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectwill face No. 3 Alabama next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, the SEC announced on Saturday night.

The game was set to either start at 2:30 p.m. CST or 6:30 p.m. CST earlier this week. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Other games in contention for the primetime ABC slot were Georgia Tech at Georgia and Tennessee at Vanderbilt, but the greatest rivalry in college football ultimately earned Saturday’s top game. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak heading to Tuscaloosa, Ala. , after blasting Samford in a dominant 59-17 victory over the Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

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Auburn also carries two consecutive SEC wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State. On the other hand, Alabama is viewed as one of the best teams in the country and enters the Iron Bowl at 9-2 overall. The Crimson Tide’s only two losses came to Georgia and Tennessee, but they’re eyeing another College Football Playoff berth and potential SEC Championship appearance with an Iron Bowl win.

Gunner is a sports journalism production major who has written for the Auburn Plainsman as well as founded his own sports blog of Gunner Sports Report, while still in middle school. He has been a video production assistant for the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliate Columbia Fireflies. Gunner has experience covering a variety of college sports, including football and basketball.