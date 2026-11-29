Archaeologist Miles Russell proposes that Verica, the ruler credited with persuading Claudius to invade Britain in 43 CE, may have been female, challenging centuries of assumption based on coin inscriptions and a single line by Cassius Dio. Genetic evidence from Celtic Britons and examples of female rulers such as Cartimandua and Boudica support the possibility.

Rome's invasion of Britain in 43 CE may have never occurred were it not for an Iron Age ruler named Verica.was assumed to be king of a tribe called the Atrebates, whose territory covered what is now southern England, including Hampshire and West Sussex.

Archaeologist Miles Russell from Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom has now put forward a contentious new hypothesis in a recent article for Verica, he argues, the Iron Age King who changed the course of history, may have actually been female. When researchers sequenced the genomes of around 50 Celtic Britons who were buried together in southern England, they discovered strong evidence of female-line descent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, other tribes in Iron Age Britain are known to have been ruled by women, such as Cartimandua of the Brigantes and Boudica of the Iceni . But unlike these rulers, whom Roman historians wrote about extensively, most of what we know of Verica comes from coin inscriptions and a single line in a Roman history book, where the Celtic name is rendered in Greek as Bericus.