If you want to get more done, have a robot vacuum tackle the cleaning.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop Is 52% Off as Amazon Gives Prime Members Early Access, Comes With AutoWash DockiRobot’s Roomba line has led the robot vacuum category since the company introduced it in 2002, with the Plus series carrying premium features like LiDAR mapping and auto-empty docks.

The Roomba Plus 505X Combo is iRobot’s mid-range vacuum-and-mop robot, paired with an AutoWash Dock that auto-empties debris and washes and dries the mop pads. Suction reaches 7,000 Pa, which iRobot quotes as 70x the cleaning power of the original Roomba 600 series. ClearView Pro LiDAR navigation maps your home in real time, while PrecisionVision AI recognizes and avoids cords, socks, and pet waste during cleaning runs.

You can get the iRobot Roomba Plus 505X Combo on Amazon for $480, marked down $520 from $1,000 for a 52% discount. The vacuum side of the 505X Combo brings 7,000 Pa of suction power across hard floors and carpets. A multi-surface rubber brush and edge-sweeping brush handle pet hair, dust, and debris in corners and along walls, with four suction levels in the Roomba Home app. Carpet Boost mode automatically increases suction when the robot detects carpeted surfaces.

The mopping system uses DualClean Mop Pads with PerfectEdge, extending 18% closer to edges and corners for better wall and corner coverage. SmartScrub adds back-and-forth scrubbing with downward pressure for dried-on messes. ClearView Pro LiDAR scans the home in real time and creates up to 5 maps with auto-named rooms in the Roomba Home app. PrecisionVision AI handles obstacle detection, identifying and avoiding cords, socks, and pet waste while cliff sensors keep the robot from falling down stairs.

The AutoWash Dock takes care of the recurring maintenance, emptying the dustbin for up to 75 days at a time and washing the mop pads after every cleaning run. Heated drying between cleanings keeps the pads fresh, and the dock pumps water through itself to self-clean after every job. Four cleaning modes let you choose how the 505X approaches a job. Vacuum-only, mop-only, a combo run, and a sequential vacuum-then-mop pass are all available through the Roomba Home app.

Mop pads lift automatically when sensors detect carpet underneath, so the 505X can switch between floor types in a single run without wetting the rug. Matter compatibility connects the robot to Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, and Samsung SmartThings for voice controls and smart home routines. Initial setup requires a hard-surface floor at least 4 feet away from stairs, with enough space around the AutoWash Dock for the robot to enter and exit cleanly.

One thing to note is that when they’re full, the dock’s two water tanks need manual refilling and emptying. At $480, the iRobot Roomba Plus 505X Combo is well below the $1,000 list price, dropping the entry point for a full-featured vacuum-and-mop combo with an AutoWash Dock





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Korean humanoid robot learns viral K-POP dance from smartphone videosKorean humanoid robot learns complex humanoid motions from smartphone video using an open-source physical AI framework.

Read more »

Labour's Zombie Government: A Vacuum at the HeartSir Keir Starmer's authority is visibly draining away, and his party has lost all respect for him as a leader. The resignation of his defence secretary and armed forces minister over inadequate defence spending has laid bare the government's wider failings.

Read more »

Robot playmates win or lose humans based on timing and behavior, study findsA new study found that humanoid robots can be fun playmates, but natural behavior and timing are key to enjoyable gameplay.

Read more »

Britain's Zombie Government: A Vacuum at the HeartSir Keir Starmer's authority is visibly draining away as his government faces a crisis of confidence. The resignation of his defence secretary and armed forces minister over inadequate defence spending has laid bare the government's wider failings. With the public seeing the country going backwards and no faith in Sir Keir's ability to turn it around, the Labour party is in open disobedience. The country is facing a choice between stumbling on with a sleepwalking Prime Minister or lurching to the Left with Andy Burnham and his cabal of second-rate Lefties.

Read more »