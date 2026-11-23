Residents of Saggart warn Piddington and Barnham about the dangers of hosting migrant centres, citing riots, crime, and permanent social disruption in their own community.

Residents of Saggart in Ireland are issuing stark warnings to communities in Piddington and Barnham regarding the establishment of migrant accommodation centers. The Irish village experienced severe social upheaval after the government converted the Citywest Hotel into a large-scale housing hub for asylum seekers. Local officials argue that the situation serves as a cautionary tale for UK villages facing similar government mandates.

Government Plans for Piddington and Barnham

The UK Government recently authorized the relocation of up to 1,250 male asylum seekers to a disused military base in Piddington, Oxfordshire. This decision affects a parish with a population of only 358 residents. The facility may begin accepting occupants as early as next April. Despite widespread local opposition, including a village vote declaring full independence from the UK, the plan proceeds. A similar situation is emerging in Barnham, Suffolk, which has a population of 611. That village also voted to become a Crown Dependency to block plans for housing 931 asylum seekers in former barracks.

Also read Barnham Residents Vote 257 to 16 to Leave UK Over RAF Base Asylum Plan

History of Violence in Saggart Ireland

Saggart provides a documented example of the potential consequences of such large-scale housing projects. The 4,500-strong village saw thousands of protesters and far-right agitators flood the area within two years of the hotel's conversion. Tensions escalated rapidly following rumors of a sex attack linked to the center. For two days, the village burned as locals were ambushed by crowds hurling rocks and fireworks. Police vehicles were targeted, with one Gardai van set on fire during the unrest.

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Crime Statistics at Citywest Hotel Hub

Official incident logs from the International Protection Accommodation Service reveal significant criminal activity within the former Citywest Hotel. Between January and June 2024, staff documented drug manufacturing and distribution on the premises. Investigators found individuals cooking heroin in hotel rooms. Methadone and crack cocaine were discovered in multiple locations. Additionally, blank ammunition was recovered from a toilet facility. These events occurred while approximately 3,000 people resided in the building.

Economic Impact on Community Institutions

The Irish government purchased the 764-bed Citywest Hotel for £120 million to create a permanent base for migrants seeking international protection. Previously, the site hosted weddings, communion celebrations, and business conferences. It also served as a temporary base for Ukrainian refugees before they were moved out in September. The conversion has severely impacted local tolerance and social cohesion. Amanda Abeda-Higgins, a member of the Saggart Safety Forum, stated that residents protested but failed to stop the government. She expressed concern that the UK government will not listen to similar appeals from Piddington and Barnham.