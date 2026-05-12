Irish TV Channel Plays Eurovision-Themed Episode of Father Ted in Place of the Singing Contest's Final

RTÉ, Ireland's national broadcaster, will air a Eurovision-themed episode of Father Ted called 'A Song For Europe' to commemorate the contest's 70th anniversary. Instead of participating, RTÉ has decided to give Irish viewers a comedy-show twist by showing a Father Ted episode.

An Irish TV channel will play a Eurovision-themed episode of Father Ted in place of the singing contest's final after boycotting the event over Israel 's participation.

On Saturday night, RTÉ, the country's national broadcaster, will air the sitcom's iconic 1996 episode 'A Song For Europe', which parodies the Eurovision Song Contest. In the episode, priests Ted and Dougal enter the 'Eurosong' contest and receive 'nul points' after trying to stop Ireland from winning. The Eurovision Song Contest begins today in Austria, but divisions over Israel's participation are hanging over the event's 70th anniversary. Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland have decided to boycott the competition





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Media Music Eurovision Song Contest Father Ted Ireland Israel Boycotting RTE Eurosong Nul Points Austria Host City Vienna Host Country Israel Hosts Singer Noam Bettan Contestants Performing Political Controversies Live Audience Spectators Outside

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