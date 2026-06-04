Irish Singer Praises BTS as 'Pretty Intense' Dance Act Following One Direction Comparison

The Irish singer-songwriter compared the similarities and differences between his former boy band One Direction and the K-pop group BTS. He praised BTS specific dance act as 'intense' but amazing. Horan also spoke highly about Taylor Swift's new album 'folklore' to be released on June 5, 2022

about the similarities and differences between his former boy band and the Bangtan Boys.

“None of our bit was super choreographed or right or anything like that,” Horan said on the topic of K-pop groups on the podcast. “So they’re very different. ” “Each generation seems like it’s got boy bands, but they’re all kind of different to each other,” he continued.

“We didn’t wear all white outfits and do routines and things like, say, *NSYNC or Backstreet . We just kind of walked around . The K-pop thing is I guess more structured — but they look like athletes. ” The Irish singer-songwriter went on to praise BTS specifically.

“When you watch BTS dance, you’re like, ‘OK, honestly, I have no idea how to do anything you’re doing, but it’s kind of crazy what you’re doing it. ’ It’s pretty intense, but it’s amazing. ” Also comprised of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne, One Direction may not have done much dancing, but the group still dominated pop culture for years.

Thebefore BTS picked up the baton, with the K-pop superstars now boasting seven No. 1s to date. Elsewhere on the pod, Horan gave flowers to another dominant force in music: Taylor Swift. Saying that her 2019coach said, “The melody is so good … I love that line, ‘Play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. '”, arrives Thursday . Check out his full interview on





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One Direction BTS Taylor Swift Folklore K-Pop Groups Dance Act

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