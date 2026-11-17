Daithi O'Corrain faces federal charges for allegedly using gallium and an axe to destroy a US Air National Guard C-130H at Shannon Airport in April 2026.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have filed charges against Irish national Daithi O'Corrain for allegedly orchestrating the deliberate destruction of a military aircraft valued at $60 million. The defendant is accused of using highly corrosive gallium and manual tools to inflict catastrophic damage to a United States Air National Guard C-130 Hercules parked at Shannon Airport in Ireland. The indictment, filed in the Southern District of New York, details a premeditated attack that left the transport plane completely inoperable.

Details of the Aircraft Destruction

Daithi O'Corrain, 48, is charged with one count of destruction of government property, an offense that carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 10 years. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the targeted aircraft was a C-130H model stationed on the taxiway of Shannon Airport on April 11, 2026. The plane had stopped in Ireland while transiting to another country, hosting a range of US military troops and equipment during its layover.

Also read Uintah County man accused of shooting at man, killing his dog

The DOJ alleges that O'Corrain, who also goes by the alias David Curran, spent several hours inside the aircraft dismantling critical systems. He reportedly cut wires and hydraulic lines, smashed every gauge in the cockpit, and punctured air ducts. To ensure the destruction was total, he poured a mixture of ball bearings and unknown substances into the fuel tank, rendering the engine components useless beyond repair.

Months of Premeditation and Planning

Authorities state that the attack was not impulsive but the result of months of meticulous planning. Before executing the breach, O'Corrain researched the structural composition of the C-130H and identified optimal entry points into the airport. He purchased specialized tools, including an axe, and ordered capsules of gallium, a metal that remains liquid at room temperature and rapidly corrodes aluminum and steel.

Advertisement

To facilitate his access, he subscribed to a service capable of tracking military aircraft movements and studied coordinates for potential breaches at Shannon Airport. Furthermore, he investigated prior incidents involving American military assets at the Irish hub and attempted to contact individuals involved in those previous attacks, demonstrating a clear intent to replicate or exceed prior disruptions.

Stakeholder Reactions and Security Implications

US Attorney Jamie McDonald emphasized the severity of the charges, stating that such actions pose a significant threat to national security and service members. He noted that the indictment serves as a warning to others worldwide who might consider targeting US military assets. FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr added that federal partners will continue to pursue anyone attempting to compromise military equipment, regardless of the geographic location of the crime.

O'Corrain was only stopped when the aircraft crew returned to prepare for their next destination. They spotted him through a cockpit window and immediately alerted Shannon Airport security. As he attempted to escape through a roof hatch, witnesses observed him returning to the exterior to inflict further damage with an axe before he was apprehended by authorities on the scene.

Pattern of Security Breaches in Ireland

This incident follows a troubling pattern of security failures at Shannon Airport over the past year. In 2025, the facility experienced three separate breaches involving US military assets. In mid-May, individuals managed to enter the restricted area and spray paint a military plane. Earlier that month, three people were arrested after driving a van through the airport fence.

Advertisement

Last November, another group breached the airport in a van and drove into a restricted zone where a US military C-40 aircraft was parked. These cumulative incidents have raised serious concerns among federal officials regarding the safety of military logistics hubs abroad. O'Corrain is currently held pending his arraignment in the Southern District of New York as investigators continue to review the full scope of the damage.