Irish comedian and Radio Nova presenter PJ Gallagher has died at 51. Tanaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Michael Martin lead tributes to the beloved broadcaster and actor.

Irish comedian and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has died at the age of 51. His management team at LR comedy confirmed the tragic news in a statement released this evening. The announcement has sparked an outpouring of grief across Ireland, with high-profile politicians and fellow entertainers paying their respects.

PJ Gallagher Death Confirmed by Management

LR comedy, which represented Gallagher, issued a detailed statement expressing enormous sadness over the loss. The team highlighted that his family and friends are devastated and requested privacy to grieve. They described Gallagher as a much-loved comedian, actor, writer, and broadcaster known for his unique perspective on the world. His management emphasized his extraordinary ability to make people laugh across stage, television, and radio.

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The statement also noted Gallagher's candid discussions about his mental illness. LR comedy stated that he wanted people to discuss their struggles without shame, a generosity that resonated deeply with many. The team requested that media outlets respect the privacy of his young children and allow those closest to him to mourn in peace. They characterized him as funny, curious, irreverent, and entirely himself.

Political Tributes from Tanaiste and Taoiseach

Tanaiste Simon Harris described Gallagher as a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy. Harris expressed that he was deeply saddened by the passing of the entertainer who had the rare ability to make audiences feel a personal connection. He highlighted Gallagher's infectious humor, natural warmth, and the strong chemistry he shared with Jim McCabe on the Radio Nova show Morning Glory.

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Harris also praised Gallagher's courage in speaking openly about his mental health struggles. The Tanaiste noted that Gallagher's bravery helped challenge stigma and gave hope to others. He stated that Gallagher's honesty reminded people that there is no shame in asking for help. Harris concluded that the passing is a devastating loss to Irish broadcasting and to the countless people whose lives Gallagher touched.

Taoiseach Michael Martin also paid tribute, calling Gallagher a gifted comedian, actor, and broadcaster. Martin said that Gallagher brought immense warmth and laughter to many across Ireland. He offered his heartfelt sympathies to Gallagher's family, friends, and colleagues at LR comedy during this difficult time. Martin's message underscored the widespread respect Gallagher held among Ireland's political leadership.

Legacy in Naked Camera and The Young Offenders

Gallagher rose to fame as the starring actor and writer for RTE's hidden-camera television show Naked Camera. The program ran for three series from 2005 to 2007 and became a cultural staple. He is also widely recognized for his role in the hit series The Young Offenders. His work on Naked Camera featured his character Jake Stevens, which left a lasting imprint on Irish television history.

Radio Nova confirmed his status as a host and expressed that he would be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to cross his path. The station honored his daily presence in listeners' lives, noting how his work brought laughter into homes, cars, and workplaces. His morning show became a fixture for many, making ordinary mornings brighter through his engaging personality.

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Industry Reaction and Mental Health Advocacy

RTE 2FM presenter Laura Fox shared her devastation, noting that Gallagher brought so much joy to people's lives. Irish singer Gavin James recalled having many chats with the late comedian, describing him as a lovely man. Impressionist Alan Foran called Gallagher a true icon of Irish comedy who cheered up many people each morning.

Beyond his professional achievements, Gallagher was noted for his openness regarding mental health. His willingness to share his experiences helped destigmatize mental illness for his audience. This aspect of his legacy was frequently cited in the tributes from both political figures and industry peers. His approach encouraged open conversation about personal struggles and helped foster a supportive community among his fans.

The confirmation of his death has united various sectors of Irish society in mourning. From the halls of government to the studios of Radio Nova, the sentiment remains consistent. Gallagher is remembered not just for his humor, but for his kindness and authenticity. His family is asked to be given the space and time to process their loss as the public reflects on his significant contributions to Irish culture.