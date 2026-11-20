Thousands gathered in Limerick to honor Lee Reeves. The boxer died after a fight in August. Tributes highlight his military service and mental health advocacy.

Thousands of mourners gathered on Friday at the Church of Our Lady, Queen of Peace in Roxboro, Limerick, for the funeral of Lee Reeves. The 31-year-old Irish southpaw passed away on Monday while surrounded by his family. His death occurred three months after he was placed in a medically induced coma following a professional boxing match in August.

Reeves Death Boxing Match Details

The tragedy originated from a junior welterweight bout against fellow Irishman Gary Cully in Dublin on August 1. Reeves was knocked down twice in the 10th round of the fight. He was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. Queensberry Promotions announced that the fighter was in critical but stable condition before he underwent emergency surgery.

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Reeves held a professional record of 16 wins in 18 bouts since turning professional in 2018. His career included international fights in Canada and Colombia. He was also a contestant on the BBC reality show Survivor in 2023. He spent the last three months of his life in a medically induced coma before passing away.

Military Honors and Church Service

Reeves was a serving member of the 12th Infantry Battalion based at Sarsfield Barracks. He received full military honors during the funeral service. Members of the Irish Defence Forces carried his coffin into the church. The coffin was placed on an adapted gun carriage and draped with the Irish tricolour flag. His Defence Forces cap was also placed on the coffin as part of the tribute.

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Dreams by The Cranberries played in the church as the coffin arrived. Attendees included the Mayor of Limerick, John Horan. Also present were Defence Forces colleagues, including Brigadier General Caimin Keogh, General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade, and Lieutenant Colonel Ian Harrington, Officer Commanding the 12th Infantry Battalion. A large screen and framed photographs outside the church depicted Reeves as a brother, son, nephew, and the pride of Limerick.

Family Tributes and Personal Legacy

Reeves was also an ambassador for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention and a model. Items representing his diverse interests were placed at the altar during the mass. These items included his boxing gloves, a belt, a Bible, and a pizza box. The mass featured emotional tributes from his four sisters: Louise, Shannon, Jodie, and Jessie.

Jodie Reeves read a tribute on behalf of their father. She described Lee as one of the greatest men on earth and an inspiration to everyone he met. She stated that he was a family man who did everything for his sisters. She noted that he dedicated every fight to his mother, who was his number one supporter. Jodie added that he was a father figure to them all.

Shannon Reeves spoke about the daily loss her brother represented. She asserted that he never deserved this outcome but emphasized that his story and legacy would continue to live on. The hearse carried the coffin out of the church, followed by a car procession. The event concluded with military soldiers placing the coffin onto the gun carriage for the final part of the ceremony.