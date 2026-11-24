For a wellness-filled day in Beverly Hills, the supermodel eschewed casual off-duty denim for a pair of high-octane leather pants.

Most people’s favorite pants are stretchy slacks or nondescript denim. But not Irina Shayk. The legendary supermodel’s go-to bottoms are edgy, gothic, and texturally distinct.

Sure, they may seem uncomfortable to some, but on a casual outing in Los Angeles yesterday, Shayk demonstrated how wearable her go-to leather trousers really are. On her way to a spa appointment in Beverly Hills, the 40-year-old star rewore a recognizable low-waisted design from Junya Watanabe. The avant-garde slacks feature faux crocodile leather, metallic hardware zippers, and jet-black fur lining.

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While she kept the dark intensity going with hardware-studded boots, up top, she went all in on off-duty dressing, wearing a white tank with bra straps peeking through. To finish, she had a sweater slung over one shoulder and a colossal canvas tote on the other that was big enough for a week’s worth of groceries. Strolling through the palm tree-lined sidewalks, she showed that her party pants were indeed also perfect for wellness activities.

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, when she suited up in a bondage-inspired leather look to attend a launch party for photographer Steven Klein’s bookouting was fitting for a gritty downtown warehouse party, her West Coast rewear proves her one-of-a-kind pants are also somehow Erewhon appropriate. We’d expect nothing less from the seasoned runway star, who has had a busy few weeks of back-to-back fashion statements.

After walking theShayk does best, so she will always find a way to work a provocative statement piece into an everyday outing. Prebiotic soda and all.