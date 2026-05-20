Irina Shayk puts on a head-turning display at the Palazzo Parigi in Milan

Irina Shayk, 40, was seen outside the Palazzo Parigi in Milan, Italy, wearing a sheer lace gown and black stockings. She elevated her look with a delicate gold cross pendant and a daring sweep of bright red lipstick. The Russian model and actress also carried a small clutch bag and gave a small wave to onlookers.

Irina Shayk put on a head-turning display in a sheer lace gown on Tuesday as she was seen outside the Palazzo Parigi in Milan , Italy.

The Russian model and actress, 40, flashed her black underwear beneath the see-through outfit as she strolled down the streets of the Italian city. Clearly heading for a swanky event, the stunner elevated her look with black stockings and heels, while adding a touch of bling with a delicate gold cross pendant. Irina swept her raven locks into a sleek bun and added a daring sweep of bright red lipstick to finish off her ensemble.

Though seeming a little hesitant at the attention she garnered, Irina, who also carried a small clutch bag, soon broke out into a wide smile and gave a small wave to onlookers. Irina's outing comes after she once again dared to bare as she took to the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month.

The Russian model and actress, 40, flashed her black underwear beneath the see-through outfit as she strolled down the streets of the Italian city. The beauty walked the iconic staircase in a custom Alexander Wang look featuring a bra made of costume jewelry and her sculpted abs on full display.

Her bra featured a watch face and the timepiece motif continued on her arms and neck. Irina finished off her head-turning look with a low-slung sweeping black skirt. Ahead of the event, Irina joined a plethora of stars in documenting her prep ahead of the gala. Taking to Instagram on the morning of the event, she uploaded an image of herself sporting a facemask.

The model also snuggled up to her dog while trying on different makeup looks. The theme of this year's event - widely considered the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets - was Costume Art, while the dress code was Fashion is Art. But the outfits on display, including those won by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner, failed to impress several netizens, with one posting: 'Hate Met Gala looks that look cheap, like bffr.

' Though seeming a little hesitant at the attention she garnered, Irina, who also carried a small clutch bag, soon broke out into a wide smile and gave a small wave to onlookers. Irina's outing comes days after she once again dared to bare as she took to the red carpet for the Met Gala in New York City earlier this month.

'The Met Gala is giving cheap, boring prom attire this year,' another tweeted. 'Is she naked or is that the new trend? ' one asked of Kylie's look. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, falls on the first Monday in May every year.

Leading the charge was a powerhouse trio of co-chairs, with Beyonce, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams joining forces with Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour to oversee fashion's biggest night





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