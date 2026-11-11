IRGC Claims Attack on Strait of Hormuz Navigation Island

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims strikes on Didamar Island in the Strait of Hormuz, raising tensions over maritime shipping routes and global energy supplies.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC) has asserted responsibility for a strike targeting navigational infrastructure on Didamar Island, a small Oman i territory located within the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway. The incident, which occurred on November 8, 2024, has intensified geopolitical tensions surrounding global oil shipments and maritime security in the Persian Gulf region. Iranian state media announced on November 10 that the attack was executed to disrupt enemy navigation aid systems, radar, and communications equipment situated on the island.

Targeting Critical Maritime Infrastructure

The IRGC navy specifically targeted navigation systems and communications equipment on Didamar Island, also known as Little Quoin Island. According to Iranian state television, the personnel and equipment on the island were facilitating oil smuggling by the enemy. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintained that the strike was a necessary measure to prevent vessels from transiting the strait without Tehran's authorization. The attack aimed to disrupt the flow of commercial shipping that relies on these navigational aids to safely traverse the narrow waterway.

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Strategic Significance of the Island

Didamar Island holds significant strategic value as a navigational landmark for vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz. Located roughly 10 nautical miles north of the tip of Oman's Musandam Peninsula, the uninhabited rocky island sits near one of the principal commercial shipping routes. The island features a lighthouse established in 1914, which has long assisted mariners in navigating the hazardous waters. Its maritime infrastructure includes a radar system mounted on a tower approximately 25 meters high, alongside radio communications equipment essential for guiding ships through the passage.

International Response and Damage Assessment

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) identified the attack date as November 8, prior to the official Iranian claim of responsibility. Satellite imagery from the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 program, dated November 8, showed apparent scorch marks near the radar and radio equipment on the island. However, the ISW questioned the extent of the reported damage, noting that commercial vessels continued to use the southern route following the attack. The institute stated that the precise extent of the damage to these systems remains unclear at the time of their assessment.

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Omani Sovereignty and Regional Implications

The attack on Didamar Island is particularly sensitive due to its status as Omani territory. Oman is a key US partner in the region and has worked to maintain stable shipping lanes despite the surrounding conflict. The reported strike has raised concerns about the vulnerability of maritime infrastructure used to maintain oil shipments through the Gulf. Tehran's targeting of an Omani island suggests an escalation in efforts to disrupt maritime operations and assert influence over regional waterways. This action challenges the sovereignty of Oman and complicates ongoing diplomatic and military coordination in the Persian Gulf.

Ongoing Military Blockade and Shipping Routes

The strike occurs amidst a complex military and diplomatic landscape involving the United States and Iran. The US Navy imposed a blockade of Iranian ports in April after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in February. Although the US lifted the blockade in June following a temporary ceasefire agreement, it was reinstated in July. Regional oil exports recovered to more than 80% of prewar levels in September and October, aided by US Central Command (CENTCOM) operations and increased Saudi exports through the Red Sea. Commercial and allied shipping through the waterway is advised to use a southern route through Omani territorial waters, which is outside Tehran's direct military control and overseen by CENTCOM.

Impact on Global Energy Markets

Shipping companies have adapted to the heightened tensions by relying on offshore tanker-to-tanker transfers near Oman and the United Arab Emirates to maintain energy flows. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, serving as a vital chokepoint for global energy supply. Any disruption to navigation systems or security in the strait has immediate implications for global oil prices and supply chains. The IRGC's actions on Didamar Island underscore the fragility of maritime security in the region and the potential for further escalation. International observers remain vigilant as the US maintains its blockade and protects commercial shipping from Iranian attacks along the southern route.