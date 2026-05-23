Iraqi Terror Chief Plotted to Assassinate Ivanka Trump as Revenge for Soleimani's Death

Al-Saadi, arrested in Turkey, had a chilling terror plot against Ivanka Trump to carry out as revenge for the killing of Soleimani. Al-Saadi's terror group, Hayi, claimed responsibility for arson attacks against Israeli targets, including restaurants and a synagogue in Germany and Macedonia. The terror plot was allegedly hatched months after Soleimani's death, with Al-Saadi providing plans to carry out attacks on synagogues using a Mexican cartel member as a gun for hire.

An Iraqi terror chief, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, 32, allegedly planned to assassinate Ivanka Trump , the First Daughter , to avenge the death of his mentor, Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani .

He had a map and a picture of the $24 million Florida mansion shared by Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner. Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey and transferred to the US for plotting 18 terrorist attacks, including antisemitic attacks in Britain. He vowed revenge for the death of Soleimani, killed in a 2020 drone strike ordered by President Trump.

The terror plot was allegedly hatched as retaliation for Soleimani's death, with Al-Saadi claiming to have planned attacks on Jewish targets, including synagogues





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Iraqi Terror Chief Plotted To Assassinate Ivanka Trump Revenge For Killing Soleimani's Death First Daughter Mansion Harakat Ashab Al-Yamin Al-Islamiya (Hayahi) Progesting At Least 18 Terrorist Attacks Qae'em Qasem Soleimani Jewish Targets Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Catapulting Attacks On Synagogues Using A Mexi

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