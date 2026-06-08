Iraq World Cup star Aymen Hussein detained at O'Hare International Airport, team photographer denied entry to U.S.

Two members of Iraq's World Cup delegation were detained at O'Hare International Airport late Friday night. One of them was sent back home.

Two members of Iraq 's World Cup delegation were detained at O' Hare International Airport late Friday night. One of them was sent back home. The Iraq i team flew into Chicago because they're playing a tune-up match for the World Cup against Venezuela at SeatGeek Stadium in southwest suburban Bridgeview on Tuesday night.

When they arrived at O'Hare, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents detained star player Aymen Hussein and questioned him for seven hours before he was allowed into the country. A team photographer, Talal Salah, was also detained and"was determined to be inadmissible and was denied entry due to vetting concerns," according to a CBP spokesperson.

"Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection," a CBP spokesperson said. Ali Challabi, an Iraqi American visiting Chicago with his son from Houston to watch the match, said they are happy their star player is here, but disappointed in the airport detainment.

"Everybody in Iraq, they're talking about this," Challabi said. "This is not supposed to happen like that, because he's an international player team, and he's not coming here to visit, he's coming here to play and do his job and go back to Iraq. It's so weird it's happening with my country.

" A source within the Iraqi team said they don't feel they are being singled out for political reasons, citing reports that a Somali referee and Swiss player also were denied entry when they arrived in the U.S. for the World Cup. "On June 5, the Iraqi national team arrived at Chicago O'Hare International Airport from Dubai International Airport.

During processing, two travelers underwent additional inspection, a routine part of CBP's inspection process when officers need to verify information or determine admissibility. _Following inspection, one traveler was admitted to the United States. The second traveler, a photographer and NOT a player on the team, was determined to be inadmissible and was denied entry due to vetting concerns. _All travelers seeking entry into the United States, including athletes, coaches, and staff, are subject to CBP inspection and vetting.

Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection. CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with U.S. law. _ Czechia men's national team arrives in North Texas ahead of World CupSoFi Stadium workers vote on potential strike during 2026 FIFA World CupTRE, buses set to transport thousands of World Cup fans to Dallas Stadium





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