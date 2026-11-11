Iraqi President Nizar Amidi called for easier access to green finance after climate change displaced 20,000 people and erased half the country's agricultural land, citing the need for the Fund for Loss and Damage.

Iraq i President Nizar Amidi launched a plea for international green financing on the opening day of the high‑level segment for heads of state and government at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, stating that climate change has forced 20,000 Iraq is to abandon their homes and has destroyed more than half of the country's agricultural land.

Climate Displacement and Land Loss in Iraq

Amidi warned that successive wars and deteriorating political and economic conditions have weakened Iraq's capacity to adapt to the accelerating climate crisis, which has resulted in unprecedented desertification rates and the loss of 50 percent of agricultural land.

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He highlighted that the climate crisis has also disrupted ecosystems, driving birds away from historic habitats in Iraq's marshes and plains, and forcing civilians to leave their livelihoods behind.

Call for International Funding and the Fund for Loss and Damage

Amidi noted that the international funding Iraq received in the past decade fell far short of its needs, and he renewed his call to activate the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage and to facilitate access to green finance for vulnerable countries without barriers or bureaucracy.

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The president emphasized that Iraq is committed to the Paris Agreement and has updated its national climate plan through 2035, reflecting a strategic effort to address climate impacts.

Progress on Energy and Renewable Capacity

Amidi outlined Iraq's progress in reducing gas flaring, citing a 75 percent cut during oil production and an ambition to eliminate routine flaring by 2030.

He also reported that Iraq has brought 1,430 megawatts of renewable power capacity online and targets 14,000 megawatts by 2030, signalling a significant shift toward cleaner energy sources.

Water Management and Future Plans

The president mentioned a new contract for a seawater treatment project designed to supply 5 million barrels of treated water a day for drilling and injection at oil fields, thereby reducing reliance on water drawn from rivers and underground reserves.

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These measures aim to safeguard water resources for both energy extraction and agricultural use, demonstrating Iraq's integrated approach to climate adaptation and resource management.

Implications for Citizens and the Global Community

The displacement of 20,000 people underscores the urgent need for actionable climate solutions and financial mechanisms that can support affected communities.

The call for easier access to green finance seeks to align international support with Iraq's national climate goals, potentially setting a precedent for other vulnerable nations facing similar climate challenges.

Global stakeholders are now expected to evaluate the feasibility of activating the Fund for Loss and Damage and revisiting administrative barriers that hinder timely financing for climate‑impacted regions.