Iraq President Urges Trump to End Iran Conflict as Regional Mediator

Iraq President Nizar Amedi calls on Donald Trump to leverage his history of diplomacy to resolve tensions with Iran, positioning Iraq as a vital bridge during the Slemani Strategic Forum.

The President of Iraq, Nizar Amedi, has issued a direct appeal to American President Donald Trump, characterizing him as a pivotal historical figure capable of securing global peace. Speaking through a translator during an exclusive interview on Friday, Amedi emphasized Trump's potential to end the ongoing conflict with Iran and restore stability across the Middle East. The statement was made on the sidelines of the Slemani Strategic Forum, highlighting Iraq's strategic intent to facilitate diplomatic resolutions in a volatile region.

Amedi Calls for Trump to Resume Diplomatic Focus

Amedi urged the former U.S. president to return to the core campaign promise that defined his 2024 presidential run: the cessation of global conflicts. He referenced Trump's previous achievements in negotiating peace deals before the escalation of hostilities with Iran. Amedi specifically noted that Trump should prioritize ending wars in the Middle East, just as he had campaigned to resolve disputes such as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Iraqi president argued that the American leader's reputation for deal-making positions him uniquely to bring lasting prosperity not only to the region but to the entire world.

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Positioning Iraq as Key Interlocutor in Iran Tensions

Positioning his nation as a critical diplomatic bridge, Amedi described Iraq's geographic and historical connections as ideal for mediating between Washington and Tehran. He highlighted Iraq's status as an old neighbor to Iran and a long-term partner of the United States. Amedi delivered a unified message to both nations, suggesting that the opportunity for peace remains open as long as there is daylight. He warned that the window for diplomacy is finite and that continued hostilities will eventually leave no room for negotiation once darkness falls.

Kurdistan Political Dynamics Shape Strategic Forum Context

The interview took place within the complex political landscape of the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq. The Slemani Strategic Forum, where the discussion occurred, was hosted in the region controlled by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, known as the PUK. This political arena is currently marked by intense power struggles between the PUK and the rival Kurdistan Democratic Party, or KDP. Tensions escalated days before the forum when the KDP allegedly flipped unaligned government members to its side, a move the PUK condemned as undemocratic and coerced. While the KDP claims to have formed a parliament following years of deadlock, PUK leaders refuse to recognize its legitimacy.

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International Leaders Attend Amidst U.S. Diplomatic Encouragement

Despite internal regional friction, the forum attracted significant international attention, drawing leaders from Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Notable attendees included Adonis Georgiadis, Vice President of Greece's New Democracy party and Health Minister, along with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgios Gerapetritis. The U.S. government, represented by Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, has publicly encouraged Kurdish factions to resolve their internal disputes independently without Western intervention. This diplomatic stance underscores a broader strategy of local autonomy amidst ongoing regional instability.

Election Fallout and Path to Regional De-escalation

Amedi connected the current diplomatic imperative to the results of the recent U.S. midterm elections, interpreting Republican losses as a clear mandate to de-escalate the war with Iran. He argued that the unpopularity of the conflict is driving political consequences in Washington, necessitating an immediate off-ramp for American forces. Amedi stated that the United States and Iran must improve their communications and reach a middle ground, asserting that endless fighting is not a viable outcome. He concluded that the sun is still shining on the possibility of peace, urging both nations to act while the opportunity remains.