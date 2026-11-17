Iraq dispatches troops to Babil province to stop massive oil smuggling by Kataib Hezbollah, following a parliamentary probe that exposed pipeline tampering and thermal imaging evidence.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered Iraqi troops to deploy into the strategic town of Jurf al-Sakhr in Babil province to dismantle a massive oil smuggling network controlled by the Iran-aligned armed group Kataib Hezbollah. This military escalation follows a formal parliamentary investigation that uncovered extensive evidence of illegal fuel extraction, pipeline manipulation, and large-scale transportation operations in the region.

Tanker Operations And Pipeline Tampering Evidence

On Monday, parliamentary investigator Anhair announced that a dedicated committee had thoroughly examined documents, photographs, and drone footage to verify the scale of the illicit activities. The investigation relied on reports and thermal imaging technology to confirm that approximately twenty-five tanker trucks were actively used in the smuggling operations. Each of these specialized trucks is capable of transporting 36,000 litres of fuel, indicating a highly organized and industrial-level theft of state resources.

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Anhair characterized the findings from the inspection as shocking, emphasizing the brazen nature of the operations conducted within an area under the firm control of Kataib Hezbollah. He immediately called for decisive government action to permanently halt the smuggling activities that have been destabilizing the local economy and undermining national security interests in the Jurf al-Sakhr district.

Government Crackdown And Official Dismissals

Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi confirmed that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi initiated the comprehensive investigation on November 11 to address these systemic failures. After the committee completed its review and presented its findings on Saturday, the Prime Minister took swift administrative action by dismissing nine senior security and administrative officials. The dismissed personnel included the police chief of Babil province and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilisation Units, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to complicity.

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During the inspection phase earlier on Monday, investigators physically examined six specific sites within the targeted zone. The teams discovered concrete evidence of pipeline tampering and various attempts by the smugglers to conceal their operations. In addition to the tampered infrastructure, the inspection teams identified two unauthorized refineries, several storage tanks, and the tanker trucks involved in the illegal transport of stolen fuel.

Kataib Hezbollah Denial And Military Deadline

Kataib Hezbollah has officially denied any involvement in oil smuggling, contesting the government's narrative on Sunday. The group asserted that the investigators found no evidence of pipeline tampering and claimed that the facilities in question were legitimate operations intended to supply fuel for military vehicles rather than for illicit black market trade. This denial directly contradicts the thermal imaging data and physical evidence gathered by the parliamentary committee.

Despite the group's denials, Haider al-Aboudi stated that the Prime Minister has given Kataib Hezbollah a strict deadline to vacate the Jurf al-Sakhr area. While the specific date for this deadline and the exact timing of the troop entry remain undisclosed, the order marks a significant escalation in the government's efforts to reclaim sovereign control over critical infrastructure and territory in Babil province.