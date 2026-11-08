Iraq and Turkey Reaffirm Commitment to Restore State Authority in Sinjar

Türkiye and Iraq reaffirm joint efforts to restore state authority in Sinjar, remove PKK elements, and activate security committees following a September 2026 agreement.

Türkiye and Iraq have formally renewed their joint commitment to restoring full state authority in the Sinjar region and eliminating the presence of PKK terrorist elements. This confirmation came through a joint press statement published on Sunday by the Turkish Communications Directorate, underscoring the diplomatic continuity between the two nations regarding regional security protocols.

Strategic Commitments to Sinjar Security

The joint statement explicitly reaffirms the determination of both countries to ensure the continuation of commendable steps already taken by Iraqi authorities. These measures are designed to fully restore state authority in Sinjar and effectively end the presence of the PKK terrorist organization within the area. The alignment of these goals follows a specific agreement reached by the leaders of both countries on September 23, 2026, which set the foundation for current security operations.

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Handover of Bashiqa-Zilkan Military Base

In a significant operational development, the Turkish side announced it will begin taking the necessary steps for the gradual handover of the Bashiqa-Zilkan base. This transfer of control is directed to the Iraqi federal government and is conducted in strict accordance with the terms of the leaders' agreement. This step marks a crucial phase in the decentralization of military assets and the consolidation of Iraqi federal sovereignty over previously contested or jointly managed sites.

Activation of Joint Security Coordination

Both nations further decided to activate the Joint Security Coordination Committee, as previously agreed upon by their respective governments. The primary function of this committee is to jointly verify and monitor progress in the process launched in Sinjar. This oversight mechanism aims to ensure the complete and sustained ending of the presence of the PKK terrorist organization, providing a structured framework for bilateral cooperation and accountability.

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Operational Progress and Regional Stability

Recent visual evidence shows Iraqi troops actively patrolling the region as Baghdad moves to restore full state authority in Sinjar. These patrols signal a tangible shift on the ground, reflecting the political will expressed in the joint statement to end the presence of irregular armed groups. The deployment of federal forces is intended to stabilize the local security environment and prevent any resurgence of PKK influence in the area.

Long-Term Implications for Bilateral Relations

The reaffirmation of these commitments highlights the strategic importance both Ankara and Baghdad place on coordinated counter-terrorism efforts. By activating the Joint Security Coordination Committee and initiating the base handover, the two nations are demonstrating a unified approach to regional stability. This cooperation not only addresses immediate security concerns in Sinjar but also reinforces the broader diplomatic framework established in late 2026, ensuring that joint objectives are pursued with clarity and mutual support.