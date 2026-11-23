Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed to strengthen economic cooperation and coordinate regional security efforts during high-level talks in Cairo on November 23, 2026.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi convened at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo on November 23, 2026, to expand strategic partnerships between Iraq and Egypt. The high-level meeting centered on reinforcing economic collaboration and synchronizing diplomatic efforts to alleviate tensions across the Middle East. This encounter marked the formal commencement of the fourth session of the Iraq i- Egypt ian Joint Higher Committee, a pivotal mechanism for bilateral governance.

Economic Cooperation and Trade Expansion

The core outcome of the negotiations involved concrete measures to deepen commercial ties, specifically focusing on trade, investment, and financial integration. Both nations emphasized a shared commitment to facilitating procedures that will streamline cross-border economic activities and encourage greater private sector engagement. The Iraqi government highlighted that Baghdad seeks to cultivate robust relationships with other Arab states based on mutual interests and economic reciprocity.

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A significant component of the commercial agenda involves energy exports, with discussions confirming plans to supply approximately 10 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil to Egypt. Iraqi Trade Ministry officials announced that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly would sign the official minutes of the Joint Higher Committee session. These signings are accompanied by various agreements and memorandums of understanding designed to bolster economic, trade, and financial cooperation between the two allied nations.

Furthermore, the delegations explored alternative export routes for Iraqi hydrocarbons that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic shift aims to diversify logistics networks and enhance the reliability of energy supplies to Egyptian markets. The move reflects a broader effort to mitigate regional transit risks and ensure consistent energy flow, which is critical for sustaining industrial growth in both economies.

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Diplomatic Alignment and Regional Stability

On the diplomatic front, the leaders reaffirmed their alignment on critical international issues and their dedication to maintaining regional peace. Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated that both countries share common political positions and a unified commitment to regional security. They agreed that resolving regional crises through dialogue is essential for safeguarding international peace and stability, explicitly rejecting escalation in favor of diplomatic engagement.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi welcomed the visit, praising Iraq's consistent support for peace and its prioritization of dialogue over confrontation. He described Iraq's stability as a fundamental pillar of Arab national security and reiterated Egypt's longstanding support for Baghdad's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. The Egyptian President emphasized that Cairo is making intensive efforts to resolve regional crises while strictly adhering to the principle of protecting the sovereignty of fellow Arab states.

Strategic Implications and Future Steps

The visit carries significant political weight as it marks Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's first official trip to Egypt since assuming office in May. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, signaling a warm reception and a strong desire to deepen ties at the highest levels of government. The presence of high-level delegations indicates that the agreements reached will be implemented with urgency and precision.

The leaders agreed to strengthen political consultation mechanisms to ensure continuous coordination on matters of mutual concern. This includes developing a coordinated approach to reducing tensions across the Middle East and advancing joint Arab action to protect national security. The focus on unity and sovereignty underscores a shared vision of a stable, cooperative Arab region that can navigate complex geopolitical challenges through collective strength and diplomatic dialogue.