Authorities cut off internet access in January during massive demonstrations and imposed a complete internet blackout after the U.S. and Israel attacked on Feb. 28.

BREAKING: Democratic Rep. Al Green unseated by Rep. Christian Menefee in Texas primary with two incumbentsthat they cast as a wartime necessity, but that has cost the country’s economy an estimated $30 million to $40 million a day.

Internet users on Tuesday reported that access was gradually being restored, at least in some places. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. State media said fixed broadband service was back. It was unclear when mobile internet would be widely restored.

Iran has long enforced filters and policed content on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. But before the war, Iranians could bypass restrictions with cheap virtual private networks, known as VPNs, and other easy workarounds.in January during massive anti-government demonstrations and later began to relax those restrictions before imposing a complete internet blackout after the U.S. and Israel attacked on Feb. 28.

The internet outage made it difficult for Iranians outside the country to maintain contact with loved ones, and the lack of connectivity devastated the country’s





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