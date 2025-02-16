Iranian Students Protest Fatal Robbery, Accusing Officials of Inaction

Protests erupted on Iranian university campuses following the fatal robbery of a 19-year-old student, with demonstrators accusing authorities of failing to protect students. The incident sparked outrage and calls for accountability, highlighting the ongoing security concerns within Iranian universities.

Students in Iran continued their protests on Saturday over the fatal robbery of a 19-year-old student on campus last week. Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, a 19-year-old business student at Tehran University, was killed during a robbery near a campus dormitory on Wednesday, triggering protests on Friday. Protesters are accusing school officials of failing to ensure student safety on campus, according to local media.

Demonstrators clashed with police on Friday near where Khaleghi was killed outside a university dormitory by two unknown robbers. He later died in a hospital. The protesters chanted slogans such as 'Shame on you!,' 'University security is a tool of the IRGC, you are our murderers!' and 'The blood that has been spilled can never be erased!' Amidst the outcry, Iran’s vice-president, Mohammad Reza Aref, ordered an 'immediate' investigation into Khaleghi’s death. Hossein Sarraf, Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology also warned protesters that 'university issues must not extend beyond campus. Those who enter unlawfully will face severe consequences, and there will be no leniency in this matter,' according to the state-run ISNA news agency. While the protest itself was not politically motivated, demonstrations in the country can sometimes escalate into political unrest under the current regime. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote on X on Friday: 'Salutes to the students of the University of Tehran who, in protest against the brutal murder of one of their peers, raised their voices with the powerful chant, ‘A student dies, but does not accept humiliation.’' She added, 'The perpetrators of this insecurity are either the Revolutionary Guards and suppressive forces themselves, or the result of the regime's anti-people policies, which prioritize maintaining its power through the harshest oppression, with no regard for the safety or welfare of the people. I call on my fellow citizens to stand in solidarity with the students who today have declared that silence is no longer an option. Indeed, the university is the fortress of freedom and must fulfill its historic role.' Protests ignited three years ago at universities across the country after a 22-year-old woman died in custody after being detained for allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. These protests lasted for months, only ending after a security crackdown in which 500 people died and more than 22,000 were detained. The Associated Press contributed to this report.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRAN PROTEST UNIVERSITY ROBBERY FATAL STUDENT SECURITY IRGC GOVERNMENT OUTCRY INVESTIGATION NATIONAL COUNCIL OF RESISTANCE OF IRAN (NCRI)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian Students Protest After Campus RobberyIranian students protested the fatal robbery of a 19-year-old student on campus, accusing school officials of failing to keep students safe. The protests, which turned violent, come amid calls for greater accountability and safety measures at universities.

Read more »

Two Men Charged in Fatal Shooting of Two Chicago High School StudentsTwo suspects have been apprehended and charged in connection with the tragic shooting deaths of two Chicago high school students during their lunch break in downtown Chicago last year.

Read more »

Coach Loses Husband, Students in Fatal Plane CrashA figure skating coach is left devastated after losing her husband and two students in a fatal mid-air collision involving a regional jet and a military helicopter near Washington D.C. Natalya Gudin is grappling with the immense grief of her loss as authorities continue the recovery efforts.

Read more »

Figure Skating Coach Mourns Husband and Students After Fatal Plane CrashNatalya Gudin, a figure skating coach, lost her husband, Alexandr Kirsanov, and two of their students, Sean Kay and Angela Yang, in a tragic American Airlines plane crash. Kirsanov and the students were returning from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, when their flight collided with a military helicopter and crashed in the Potomac River.

Read more »

'This bill is looming over my education,' OSU students protest new education billSome Ohio State University students are sharing concerns about the future of education in the state.

Read more »

'This bill is looming over my education,' OSU students protest new education billSome Ohio State University students are sharing concerns about the future of education in the state.

Read more »