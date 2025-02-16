Iranian Students Protest After Campus Robbery

Iranian students protested the fatal robbery of a 19-year-old student on campus, accusing school officials of failing to keep students safe. The protests, which turned violent, come amid calls for greater accountability and safety measures at universities.

Students in Iran continued to protest the fatal robbery of a 19-year-old student on campus last Saturday. Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, a 19-year-old business student at Tehran University , was killed in a robbery near a campus dormitory on Wednesday, which sparked protests on Friday. The protesters are accusing school officials of failing to keep students safe on campus, according to local media.

The demonstrators clashed with police on Friday near where Khaleghi was killed outside a university dormitory by two unknown robbers. He later died in a hospital. The protesters shouted things like 'Shame on you!,' 'University security is a tool of the IRGC , you are our murderers!', and 'The blood that has been spilled can never be erased!' Amid the outcry, Iran’s vice-president, Mohammad Reza Aref, ordered an 'immediate' investigation into Khaleghi’s death. Hossein Sarraf, Iran’s Minister of Science, Research, and Technology also warned protesters that 'university issues must not extend beyond campus. Those who enter unlawfully will face severe consequences, and there will be no leniency in this matter,' according to the state-run ISNA news agency. The protest was not politically motivated, but demonstrations in the country can sometimes lead to political unrest under the harsh regime. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) wrote on X on Friday: 'Salutes to the students of the University of Tehran who, in protest against the brutal murder of one of their peers, raised their voices with the powerful chant, ‘A student dies, but does not accept humiliation.’' She added, 'The perpetrators of this insecurity are either the Revolutionary Guards and suppressive forces themselves, or the result of the regime's anti-people policies, which prioritize maintaining its power through the harshest oppression, with no regard for the safety or welfare of the people. I call on my fellow citizens to stand in solidarity with the students who today have declared that silence is no longer an option. Indeed, the university is the fortress of freedom and must fulfill its historic role.' Protests ignited three years ago at universities across the country after a 22-year-old woman died in custody after she was detained for allegedly not wearing her headscarf correctly. The protests lasted for months, ending only after a security crackdown in which 500 people died and more than 22,000 were detained





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Protest University Robbery Security Students IRGC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'This bill is looming over my education,' OSU students protest new education billSome Ohio State University students are sharing concerns about the future of education in the state.

Read more »

'This bill is looming over my education,' OSU students protest new education billSome Ohio State University students are sharing concerns about the future of education in the state.

Read more »

San Jose high school students rally in protest of ICE operationsWilliam C. Overfelt High School students left their classes to demonstrate against promised federal ICE mass deportations in San Jose.

Read more »

Serbia's striking students set off on 2-day march north as their protest movement widensThey packed up food, water and extra clothes and set off. Hundreds of Serbian university students on Thursday started an 80-kilometer (50 mile) march toward the northern city of Novi Sad, the latest endeavor in their expanding protest movement over a deadly overhang collapse in November that killed 15 people.

Read more »

Serbian Students March to Novi Sad in Continued Protest Over Train Station CollapseHundreds of Serbian university students are marching to Novi Sad to protest the deaths of 15 people in a train station canopy collapse in November. They plan to block three bridges over the Danube River for 24 hours on Saturday.

Read more »

Ohio Students Protest Controversial Bill Curbing Free Speech and DEI Initiatives on CampusesStudents in Ohio protested a new bill passed by Republican senators that bans diversity initiatives, restricts union rights, and controls how 'controversial topics' are taught in colleges. The bill, known as Senate Bill 1, has sparked fears of suppressing academic freedom and limiting open discussion on important issues.

Read more »