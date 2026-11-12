Iranian Spies Convicted of Targeting UK Journalists

A UK court has convicted two Iranian men of spying for the IRGC after they were hired to attack journalists and lawyers opposing the regime in Britain.

Two Iranian nationals have been found guilty of spying for Iran in the UK after they were hired to track down and attack a lawyer and journalists opposed to the regime. Mostafa Sepahvand and Farhad Javadi Manesh were convicted of 'assisting a foreign intelligence service' at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday.

Sepahvand, 41, a former gym owner and body builder with a criminal past, was hired to act as a hit man, to perpetrate 'serious violence' in return for a payment of £150,000. He had arrived illegally in the back of a lorry in 2016 and was assisted by two other Iranians - Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, from Kensal Rise, and Shapoor Noori, 57, from Ealing - who had arrived in the UK by small boat and claimed asylum in 2022.

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The Mechanism of Foreign Espionage

Sepahvand was sent instructions by two intelligence officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) but only received £5,000 and was arrested on May 3 last year before he located any of the people he was supposed to attack. The trial exposed a haphazard operation in which Iranian agents offered money and inducements to so-called 'proxies' in order to target their enemies in the UK but never found their targets.

In messages to a friend in Iran, Sepahvand complained that he was being sent information from Instagram and Google and treated like an 'errand boy', calling his Iranian handlers a 'bunch of idiots' who had watched 'too many crime films'. As he was arrested and pinned to the floor, Sepahvand could be heard screaming: 'Who are you? Who are you? Who are you? I'm Mostafa. Who are you? Who are you? Who are you? Who are you?'

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Prosecution and Target Selection

Bill Emlyn Jones KC, prosecuting, told Woolwich Crown Court that the men's 'ultimate objective was that one, or perhaps more than one, of their targets would be subjected to serious violence, no doubt as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime'. Mostafa Sepahvand was sent a 'targeting pack' for Mojtaba Pour Mohsen, a journalist who worked for Iran International.

This included photographs of the headquarters of Iran International and the nearby Clayton Hotel, where staff were said to hold meetings. On August 14 2024, he was also sent the 'aerial location of the subject's work address and possible aerial location of the subject's apartment', showing the barristers' chambers in Lincoln's Inn and an address in Chancery Lane they thought was for Jonathan Turner, one of the founders of UK Lawyers for Israel.

Operational Failures and Failed Assassination

On the afternoon of December 10 at 2pm, Sepahvand sent aerial images to Farhad Javadi Manesh of Malthouse Court in Brentford, the address for Mohsen, and the pair then met up and went to the area. On December 12, 2024, Manesh shared a video clip with Sepahvand filmed as they drove slowly past a house in St Dunstan's Avenue in Acton where Kambiz Hosseini, a dissident Iranian journalist and satirist, was staying with his brother.

Hosseini had received a series of threatening messages, including one that read: 'Iran became triumphant which hurts you. Trump is barking like a dog and you will be executed soon too.' Another said: 'You b***ard, be prepared to see what the IRGC will do to you' - referring to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps - and a third: 'Do you want me to get the FSB to kill you?' - a reference to the Russian Federal Security Service, a strategic partner for Iran.

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Broader Implications for UK National Security

One message read: 'If you ever bring Imam Khamenei's name into your dirty mind again, I'm watching over you. 'I'll do something to you that you even forget your own name. Don't look for anything in my page. When the time comes, you'll know who I am.' However, Sepahvand complained that he was getting given information taken from Instagram and they could not find their target. On December 24, Sepahvand sent a screenshot of a message to Manesh which read: 'St Dunstan's Gardens, St Dunstan's Ave, his dog's name is Niko. His vehicle is Volkswagen, blue in colour