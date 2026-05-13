Iranian Soccer Team Faces Challenges in Obtaining U.S. Visas for World Cup

The national soccer team of Iran is making preparations to travel to the U.S. for the upcoming World Cup, but visa issues could affect their plans. This article reports on the team's preparations, including their training camp, plans for last-minute friendlies, and the concerns of the team's coaching staff regarding potential difficulties in obtaining U.S. visas.

Iran's national soccer team is making final preparations to head for the U.S. ahead of the World Cup , but visa issues could still disrupt those plans.

The team is currently at a training camp in Turkey, and they plan to fly to the U.S. in late May for a last round of international friendly matches. Coaching staff have voiced concerns about possible delays or refusals in U.S. visas being issued. The team has several conditions for attending the tournament, including all players and technical staff being granted visas, especially those who have served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that people with links to the IRGC could face restrictions on entering the country. The Iranian soccer team will be welcome for the World Cup, but the passage does not provide details on the resolution of visa issues





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Soccer Team Preparations Visa World Cup Taj IRGC Rubio Canada U.S.

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