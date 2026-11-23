Parastoo Ahmadi received 74 lashes in Qom for performing without a hijab. The sentence sparked global outrage and human rights condemnations following a viral 2024 concert.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi received seventy-four lashes on Monday after a court in Qom sentenced her for performing without a hijab. The punishment was executed at a prosecutor's office in the central city following a viral online concert from 2024. This severe physical penalty marks one of the harshest applications of Iran's cultural laws against artistic expression in recent years.

Core Details of the Qom Sentence

Parastoo Ahmadi, along with four other defendants, appeared before authorities to serve the flogging sentences. The group also includes Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri, Amirali Pirnia, and Mohsen Lashkari. A higher court, specifically Branch 16 of the Qom Provincial Court of Appeal, upheld the original verdict without holding a hearing. The judge referred the case directly for enforcement, rejecting the defendants' appeal in September. The court determined that the group had violated legal and cultural norms during their performance.

Also read Sheehy: Iranian Regime Will Be Strong if It Survives Trump, His Successor Will Give Them Money

The initial sentencing occurred in June when the court in Qom reviewed the evidence from the concert. The court deemed the performance at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai to be obscene and vulgar. Consequently, Parastoo Ahmadi and her colleagues were banned from all artistic and musical activities for two years. They were also subjected to a two-year travel ban. The charges were based on offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Human rights organizations and legal experts have strongly condemned the verdict. Roya Boroumand, co-founder of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights, stated that the concert was treated as an act of defiance. She noted that the offense was not just the lack of a hijab, but the singing of old pre-revolutionary popular songs. Moein Khazaeli, a lawyer at Dadban, described the sentence as a crime against humanity. He argued that flogging constitutes torture under international conventions, yet it is effectively legal within the Islamic Republic's judicial system.

Advertisement

Lawyer Mostafa Nili explained that the Court of Appeal had the option to hold a hearing but chose not to. He suggested the judgment was intended to deter similar events. Another lawyer previously told the BBC that holding the concert was not a crime at all. They argued that the trial court imposed one of the harshest punishments available when fines or lesser penalties were possible. The head of the Iranian judiciary has recently stated that the regime should not fear the uproar resulting from a harsher crackdown on women not wearing hijabs.

Real-World Impact and Global Reaction

The sentencing has triggered widespread condemnation across social media and among international bodies. Exiled singer Googoosh wrote on Instagram that the verdict represented dark days and called for women to regain the freedom to choose how they live and dress. Musician Hossein Alizadeh expressed his support by stating he was willing to take seventy lashes in Parastoo Ahmadi's place. Niyak Ghorbani, a UK-based activist, labeled the sentence as part of a larger system of repression that has held the nation captive for nearly five decades.

Amnesty International issued a warning that flogging violates the absolute prohibition on torture and other ill treatment. Comments on the singer's YouTube video praised her bravery and voice, with viewers describing the act as a historical movement. Many hailed her as the woman of freedom and a symbol of resistance against restrictions. The concert, which featured the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan, was filmed in a long black sleeveless dress without a hijab.

The legal context involves Iran's hijab and chastity law passed in 2024. Although not yet officially implemented, the law outlines severe punishments for promoting nudity or improper dressing. Penalties include fines, flogging, and prison sentences ranging from five to fifteen years for repeat offenders. Parastoo Ahmadi was born in April 1997 in Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province. She studied directing at Soore University before pursuing her career in music. The case continues to serve as a focal point for debates on artistic freedom and state control in Iran.