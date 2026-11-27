Global outrage grows after Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi receives 74 lashes for performing without a headscarf, while her punishment architect speaks in London.

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi is currently recovering from 74 lashes inflicted on her back for the sole act of performing music without a headscarf in the holy city of Qom during 2024. The brutal physical punishment has triggered widespread international condemnation and sparked intense debate regarding the Iranian regime's enforcement of strict moral codes through violent judicial measures. A criminal court in Qom convicted Ahmadi and her bandmates in June of offending public decency through online content, resulting in not only the corporal punishment but also a two-year travel ban and a prohibition on musical activities. The confirmation that this medieval-style torture was carried out by her lawyer has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates and dissidents who argue that such methods represent a systematic campaign of terror against artistic expression and female autonomy. The case highlights the severe consequences faced by individuals who challenge the mandatory hijab laws enforced by the state's morality police, with Ahmadi's conviction serving as a stark example of the regime's zero-tolerance approach to cultural dissent.

Details of Lashing and Legal Consequences

Parastoo Ahmadi, aged 29, sustained 74 severe welts across her back as the direct result of her court-ordered punishment for performing without covering her head. The legal framework used to justify this physical assault stemmed from a charge of offending public decency through vulgar and immoral content online, specifically targeting a video performance uploaded to her YouTube channel. In addition to the immediate physical agony caused by the lashes, Ahmadi received a two-year travel ban and a comprehensive prohibition order against engaging in any musical activity for the same duration. This sentence effectively silences the artist and isolates her from both her profession and international travel, extending the punitive reach of the Qom criminal court well beyond the initial physical punishment. The severity of the physical sentence was underscored by the confirmation of its execution this week, validating earlier fears about the regime's willingness to employ brutal corporal justice to enforce compliance with state-mandated dress codes.

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Witness Accounts of Torture and Abuse

Bita, a British-Iranian dissident and activist with the organization Stage of Freedom, provided harrowing descriptions of the environment where these punishments are administered, citing firsthand accounts from multiple female victims of the morality police. She described the typical setting as a dank prison basement characterized by blood-streaked walls and an oppressive atmosphere where guards routinely insult and strip victims before inflicting pain. Bita noted that guards often shout derogatory terms like whore while conducting these searches, with some victims left completely naked or partially undressed during the process. The physical assault is frequently accompanied by psychological torture, including the strategic stroking of the victim's face with a lash to heighten fear before the whipping begins. Victims are forced to endure a start-stop pattern of lashes with unpredictable intervals, during which they are subjected to a barrage of abusive questions demanding they explain why they betrayed Islamic law. Parastoo Ahmadi likely endured this specific combination of physical pain and mental humiliation, including being forced to repeat prayers of repentance for the perceived sin of showing her hair and shoulders.

Historical Context and Systemic Violence

The violence inflicted on Parastoo Ahmadi is part of a broader historical pattern of state-sanctioned torture within Iran, as evidenced by the testimony of political prisoner Nasrin Roshan, who suffered severe consequences for similar offenses in the 1980s. Roshan, who now resides in the United Kingdom and campaigns for the organization Ban The IRGC, recalled being whipped in a large room with four men sitting on her chest while guards threatened to double her sentence from 40 to 80 lashes if she cried out. She described subsequent torture in the infamous section 209 of a prison wing, where she was raped and confined in a wooden coffin for days following her flogging. Roshan still bears physical scars on her feet 40 years later, illustrating the long-term traumatic impact of these judicial punishments that extend far beyond the immediate physical injury. While the precise details of Ahmadi's recovery remain unknown, her case mirrors these historical precedents of using extreme physical force to suppress female independence and artistic freedom.

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Performance Details and Global Reaction

Parastoo Ahmadi's defiance was captured in a 2024 video titled an imaginary concert, which has since garnered 3.3 million viewers on her YouTube channel without a live audience present. In the recording, she wears a long black sleeveless gown and declares that singing for the land she loves passionately is a right she could not ignore, directly challenging the mandate to cover her hair. The video serves as both an artistic statement and a piece of evidence that led to her arrest, conviction, and subsequent lashing by the Qom judicial system. The global response to her punishment has been swift and critical, with many viewing the 74 lashes as a disproportionate and cruel response to a non-violent expression of cultural identity. Activists argue that the intensity of the punishment is designed to terrorize the broader population into compliance, using Ahmadi's suffering as a deterrent against other artists and women who might consider defying the morality police.

Controversy Over Saied Reza Ameli in London

The situation is further complicated by the upcoming appearance of Saied Reza Ameli, the former IRGC commander and secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution from 2019 to 2023, at a conference in London next month. Ameli was the primary architect of the crackdown on women's clothing and personally directed the morality police to enforce strict headscarf rules, making him directly responsible for the legal framework that punished Parastoo Ahmadi. He has been invited by the Islamic Human Rights Commission to speak on the topic of Islamophobia, a decision that has drawn fierce criticism from British-Iranian dissidents and human rights organizations. Bita expressed disbelief that the British government, which recently proscribed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist institution, permits an ex-commander of that body to address the public. Critics argue that allowing Ameli to speak, especially as the man behind the arrests and attacks on women who showed their hair, crosses a moral red line and undermines the UK's stance against state-sponsored violence and religious oppression.