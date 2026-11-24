Parastoo Ahmadi receives 74 lashes for a YouTube performance in Iran, sparking international condemnation and highlighting ongoing crackdowns on artistic freedom and women's rights.

Iran ian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been subjected to 74 lashes in the city of Qom, a punishment handed down for performing an online concert without wearing a hijab. The 29-year-old vocalist was targeted by authorities for a 2024 live-streamed performance on YouTube, which officials deemed a violation of public decency laws. This disciplinary action underscores the rigorous enforcement of Islamic dress codes and performance restrictions in the country.

Legal Conviction and Punishment Details

Parastoo Ahmadi, along with three of her bandmates and one production crew member, received identical sentences of 74 lashes from Iranian judicial authorities. The group was convicted by a court in Qom of offending public decency for their participation in the unauthorized online event. In addition to corporal punishment, the defendants were issued a two-year ban on traveling outside the country and a prohibition on engaging in any form of audiovisual work.

Also read Iranian Singer Parastoo Ahmadi Lashed 74 Times for Performing Without Hijab

Appeal Rejection and Immediate Enforcement

A court in Qom rejected the defendants’ appeal in September without holding a hearing, thereby confirming the original harsh verdict. Lawyers representing Parastoo Ahmadi stated that they exerted all possible efforts to have the sentence overturned, reduced, or suspended. Despite these attempts, the enforcement branch of the judiciary insisted on carrying out the punishment immediately, refusing to postpone the execution of the flogging.

Backlash from Artists and Public Outcry

The sentencing triggered widespread condemnation among Iranians both domestically and in exile, with prominent musicians voicing strong support for the artist. Exiled singer Googoosh took to Instagram to call for an end to repression and to demand the freedom for women to choose their own attire and for art to flourish. Fellow musician Hossein Alizadeh publicly declared his willingness to take 70 lashes in place of Parastoo Ahmadi, highlighting the intense solidarity within the cultural community.

Advertisement

Broader Context of Repression and Protests

This incident occurs against a backdrop of intensified state control following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman killed by morality police over alleged improper hijab usage. The resulting nationwide protests saw women defying dress codes, leading to severe crackdowns by security forces that have left hundreds dead and tens of thousands arrested. Authorities have since maintained a campaign of arrests and warnings to suppress open defiance of the strict Islamic Republic regulations.

Ongoing Human Rights Concerns in the Region

The Iran Human Rights group reports that at least 39 men convicted over recent anti-establishment protests have been executed, alongside 16 others linked to banned opposition groups. Furthermore, 121 protesters arrested in January face imminent execution after being sentenced to death, signaling a continued escalation in state violence against dissent.