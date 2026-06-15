Iranian protesters vow to make national team's World Cup match a living hell

Iranian protesters plan large demonstrations at the World Cup game against New Zealand, vowing to boo the anthem and bring pre-revolutionary flags, amid political tensions and the backdrop of war with the US.

Iran ian protesters have vowed to make the national team's opening World Cup match a living hell, as political tensions surrounding the regime spill into the sporting arena.

The team's first game against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night will be played under the shadow of war with the United States and months of uncertainty over Iran's participation in the tournament. The Iranian delegation arrived from Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday and was given a police escort to their hotel, where a small demonstration awaited them.

Opponents of the Iranian government also showed up at the team's open training session, chanting for President Donald Trump to finish the job and forcing police to intervene after clashes broke out between rival factions. Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian diaspora outside Iran, and many in these communities accuse the national team of representing the government rather than the people.

Up to 35,000 protesters are reportedly planning demonstrations both inside and outside SoFi Stadium, with one activist vowing to boo the Iranian national anthem and defy FIFA by bringing pre-revolutionary flags into the stands. We're going to make it hell tomorrow, said the woman, who bought a ticket along with many fellow activists. There are buses scheduled from San Diego, Orange County, and different Los Angeles cities to come to the stadium. We're going to have hell for them.

She explained that protesters will boo the anthem, turn their backs during the anthem, and show their flags. FIFA has barred pre-revolutionary Iranian flags featuring a lion and sun emblem, but that decision is being challenged by a lawsuit. I know FIFA banned it, but we will make a way to get it in. So we're going to see this flag, not the terrorist regime's flag, added the activist, who wore a cap reading MIGA (Make Iran Great Again).

The Iranian government has warned that the team manager is responsible for stopping games if unofficial flags are brought or slogans against the national team are chanted. The campaigner responded that they don't care, and that if the regime doesn't want it, they shouldn't come. Some people are planning to wear lion-and-sun T-shirts and wave the flag from before the 1979 Islamic Revolution in protest at Tehran's deadly crackdown on dissent earlier this year, when thousands were killed.

There are fears that chaos could envelop SoFi Stadium, and opponents of the regime know they may provoke a furious reaction from government supporters. Anything is possible, one protester said. They're going to get very mad because there's going to be a lot of us, so they might get very angry and very anxious.

Some argue the players are just young men doing their jobs, but the activist insisted that from their actions, they show they're not supporters of the Iranian people but propaganda for the Islamic regime, which they call terrorists. Iran's second World Cup game against Belgium will also be in Los Angeles, followed by a match against Egypt in Seattle. Protests are expected to follow the team north to Washington, with opponents even coming from Canada.

On Sunday, nearly four months after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, protesters chanted for Trump to finish the job and branded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps terrorists. An estimated 230,000 Iranian-Americans live around Los Angeles, with one area nicknamed Tehrangeles filled with families of those who fled after the 1979 revolution.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei insisted at a press conference that the team's focus is not on the stands but on representing the respectful people of Iran, both inside the country and abroad





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran World Cup Protests Sofi Stadium Iranian Diaspora

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group C Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group C. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

Jersey Fan Hub Opens as New York New Jersey Region Embraces FIFA World Cup 26The Jersey Fan Hub at Sports Illustrated Stadium officially opens as a central destination for FIFA World Cup 26 fans in the New York New Jersey region, featuring live matches on a giant screen, entertainment, and family activities alongside other watch parties across the area.

Read more »

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »