Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted a resignation letter to the alleged supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, citing the disproportionate influence of the IRGC in his affairs.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has submitted a resignation letter to the alleged supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, complaining that the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has made his job impossible.

According to the Iranian Independent outlet Iran International, Pezeshkian's letter, submitted on Sunday, cited the disproportionate influence of the IRGC in his affairs, which has resulted in the president and the government being excluded from major decision-making processes. This has enabled hardline factions within the IRGC to take control of affairs, Pezeshkian reportedly complained. The president has reportedly been unable to run the government and carry out his legal responsibilities due to the IRGC's influence.

The resignation letter is the latest development in a long-standing power struggle between the civilian and military wings of the Iranian government. The balance of power has remained unclear since the death of longtime dictator Ali Khamenei in an American military operation on February 28. The Iranian regime has been sending mixed messages, with Pezeshkian and his cabinet appearing to contradict the messages of military leaders.

Most recently, Tasnim News, believed to have close ties to the IRGC, reported that Pezeshkian could soon depart his office. In response to the report, Pezeshkian made comments on Monday that appeared to deny the Iran International report without mentioning it directly. He reportedly used a cabinet meeting on Sunday to reiterate his determination to serve the Iranian nation and underscored resistance and national solidarity.

Pezeshkian has been president since 2024, when he took office in the last sham election to be run by Ali Khamenei. However, he has not governed any differently than any other president and has regurgitated the radical Islamist and violent viewpoints of the jihadist supreme leader. The tensions between the civilian and military wings of the government have long been present in the Iranian regime.

Prior to Pezeshkian, Iran International was at the center of another controversy in 2021 when it published audio of remarks by then-Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who complained about the IRGC hijacking the diplomacy of the country





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Power Struggle Civilian And Military Wings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans reportedly injured in Iranian missile strike in Kuwait — as Trump weighs peace proposalAn Iranian missile strike on an air base in Kuwait has reportedly injured several Americans, as President Trump weighs whether to accept Tehran’s latest peace proposal or return to war. The America…

Read more »

President Trump Remains in Excellent Health, Fully Fit to Serve as PresidentU.S. Navy Captain and Presidential Physician Sean Barbabella reports that President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and is fully fit to serve as president of the United States following his latest physical on Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Read more »

Iran latest: US fires missile at cargo ship for trying to breach Iranian port blockadeThe fate of Iran peace negotiations remains unknown as President Donald Trump has yet to announce publicly if the United States will agree to the current ceasefire deal on the table.

Read more »

Iranian president resigns as leadership in Tehran remains dividedKuwait says it intercepted attacks from Iran after the U.S. launched strikes against military sites within Iran on Monday.

Read more »