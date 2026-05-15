Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, one of several Iranian politicians vying for influence following the elimination of 'supreme leader' Ali Khamenei, disparaged American Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a 'failed TV host' in commentary on Friday following a successful visit by President Donald Trump to Iranian ally China.

Iran ian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf disparaged American Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a 'failed TV host' following a successful visit by President Donald Trump to Iran ian ally China.

Iran has strained its relationship with a key BRICS ally over bombing fellow BRICS member UAE and its demands for free transit for commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has also faced increasing frustration from the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Xi Jinping over blocked commercial shipping and the conflict with America. Amid the escalating tensions, President Trump suggested agreements had been reached with China on how to handle the situation with Iran.

The comments on Hegseth and the LARP reference are directed at the American campaign to prevent Iran from threatening its neighbors. However, Iran's threats to commercial shipping and its repeated denial of preventing all civilian commercial shipping from safely transiting through the Strait of Hormuz are the root cause of higher oil prices. Iran has repeatedly bombed UAE as well. Iran and China have normalized relations with Saudi Arabia, and China plays a significant role in diplomacy.

Iran also used the BRICS summit to emphasize the importance of trust and their rejection of talks with America. The turmoil at the summit is reflected by Araghchi's statement that he did not use his BRICS speech to condemn UAE, although the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against his country





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