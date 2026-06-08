Iranian national pleads guilty in Seattle to smuggling military technology to Iran

A 44-year-old Iranian citizen admitted to smuggling military technology to Iran.

The Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office. A 44-year-old Iranian citizen admitted to smuggling military technology to Iran, including parts for military sonar systems purchased from a Washington business.

Reza Dindar pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Friday to two counts of export to an embargoed country and two counts of smuggling goods from the U.S., according to a Dindar was arrested in Panama in July 2025 at the request of the United States. He was then extradited to the U.S. in April 2026.

The smuggling in this case violated sanctions against Iran imposed by the president’s executive order in March 1995 and reimposed in 2001, according to records filed in the case.

“The orders prohibit the unauthorized exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the U.S. of any goods, technology, or services to Iran or the Government of Iran; as well as the exportation or supply of goods, technology, or services to persons in third countries knowing or with reason to know that the goods, technology or services are intended for supply, trans-shipment, or re-exportation to Iran,” the attorney’s office stated. Court docs detail alleged exploitation, abuse of young women forced to stream 10+ hours a day at Bellevue party house Between 2010 and 2014, Dindar managed a business called New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China, according to the plea agreement.

The company hid the fact that it was procuring items in the U.S. for companies in Iran. In 2011 and 2012, Dindar and his coconspirators used deception to purchase parts for three military sonar systems from a business in western Washington. The group claimed the systems would be used by a company in China, but the plan was actually to ship the parts through China to Iran.

Officials noted export to an embargoed country is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Smuggling goods from the U.S. is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Court docs detail alleged exploitation, abuse of young women forced to stream 10+ hours a day at Bellevue party house After a 21-year-old man was arrested in a human trafficking investigation tied to a Bellevue party house, court documents detail years of alleged abuse. Police arrest 21-year-old in human trafficking investigation tied to Bellevue party houseFox Island man sentenced to 7.5 years for killing girlfriend who allegedly asked to die A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for killing a woman who allegedly asked to be murdered.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Launches New Strikes on Iranian Military Targets Amid Trump's WarningIsrael's military launched a new wave of strikes on Iranian military targets in western and central Iran, just moments after a stern warning from President Trump not to retaliate against Iran. The strikes came after a series of missile attacks between Iran and Israel. Trump had called Benjamin Netanyahu and warned that calls all the shots, ordering both sides to stop the battle after Israel's strikes this weekend on Beirut and Iran's strikes on Northern Israel Sunday. Trump was insistent on forging a peace deal with Iran.

Read more »

The Latest: Israel launches airstrikes on central and western Iran after Iranian missiles firedIsrael has launched airstrikes on central and western Iran in response to missile fire from the Islamic Republic.

Read more »

The Latest: Israel launches airstrikes on central and western Iran after Iranian missiles firedIsrael has launched airstrikes on central and western Iran in response to missile fire from the Islamic Republic.

Read more »

Iran latest: Trump demands Israel and Iran to stop 'shooting' immediatelyTensions between Iran and Israel erupted over the weekend. After Iran launched a missile attack that was the first such bombardment since the ceasefire began, Israel responded with airstrikes of its own.

Read more »